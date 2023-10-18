Palestinians have combed through the debris of the devastated hospital, collecting the bodies of the dead in the battered enclave, hours after an Israeli strike killed hundreds sheltering at the facility.

Alongside rows of charred vehicles, volunteers recovered corpses and human limbs that were placed in body bags, while the remains of others were covered in white shrouds and blankets.

"This is a massacre," Ahmed Tafesh, who assisted in the recovery effort, said, saying he had collected the eyes, arms, legs and heads of the deceased.

"I have never seen anything like this in my life."

Health authorities in Palestine's Gaza said Israeli air strike killed at least 500 people at Al Ahli Arab Hospital.

At the nearby Shifa hospital in Gaza, residents gathered to identify the dead at the hospital's mortuary and take other bodies for burial.

Yahya Karim, 70, was among those searching for clues about the fate of their relatives.

"I don't know how many of them died and how many are still alive," said Karim, admitting that he had planned to shelter in the hospital before the strike.

'There were bodies everywhere'

Outside the Al Ahli hospital, others who survived the attack recounted the terrifying moment when the Israeli strike occurred.

"We felt there was fire and things were falling on us. We started looking for each other. The electricity cut suddenly, and we couldn't see," said Fatima Saed through tears.