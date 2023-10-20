WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two-state solution only path to end Palestine conflict: Southeast Asian bloc
Association of Southeast Asian Nations calls for immediate ceasefire and opening of humanitarian corridors as Israel continues bombardment of Gaza.
Two-state solution only path to end Palestine conflict: Southeast Asian bloc
Relatives of a family killed in an Israeli air strike mourn ahead of the funeral ceremony in Al Balah, Gaza on October 20, 2023. Photo: AA / AA
October 20, 2023

A Southeast Asian regional bloc has called for a two-state solution in the Mideast, stressing that this is the “only” path to end the Israel-Palestine conflict, which has escalated into a bloody conflict over the past two weeks.

In a joint statement, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reaffirmed its “support for a negotiated two-state solution that allows both Israelis and Palestinians to live side-by-side in peace and security.”

This, the bloc said, is consistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“This will be the only viable path to resolving the root cause of the conflict,” it stressed.

RelatedChina’s Xi pushes for two-state solution to end Palestine conflict

As the death toll in the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Palestine has climbed over 5,200, the Southeast Asian regional bloc said: “We strongly condemn the acts of violence which have led to the deaths and injury of civilians, including ASEAN nationals.”

Recommended

Many citizens of Southeast Asian nations, from Thailand in particular, have been reported dead during the war in Gaza.

Expressing “grave concern” over the escalation of armed conflict, the bloc urged the “immediate end of violence to avoid further human casualties and call for the full respect of international humanitarian law.”

​​​​​​​“We call on all parties to create safe, rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian corridors,” it added.

RelatedIsrael must be held accountable for atrocities: Turkish FM

The conflict was sparked on Oct. 7, when a cross-border raid by Palestinian group Hamas led to a protracted series of airstrikes by Israel on Gaza.

The air strikes – many on churches and mosques, hospitals, and residential areas – along with Israel’s blockade of food, fuel, water, and aid deliveries to the people of Gaza, have been met with widespread outrage, with members of the public and world leaders arguing that Israel is clearly violating the laws of war.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package