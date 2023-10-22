WORLD
In pictures: Protesters in US capital demand truce as Israel-Palestine war roils world
Pro-Palestine advocates gather in thousands at the Washington Monument, imploring for an immediate halt to Israeli bombardment on blockaded Gaza.
Organised by American Muslims for Palestine, protesters march down Constitution Avenue in Washington DC / Photo: Reuters
October 22, 2023

Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators have held a rally at Washington Monument in the US capital to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a tiny coastal enclave where at least 4,385 Palestinians, including 1,756 children, have been killed in Israeli bombardment since October 7.

Saturday's march saw people holding signs that read "Ceasefire now" and "Stop genocide in Gaza". Demonstrators angered by continuous US support for Israel also chanted "Biden, Biden, you can't hide. We charge you with genocide."

Protesters have held multiple rallies against Israeli bombardment that has devastated Gaza's neighbourhoods, shuttered five hospitals, killed thousands and wounded more people than its remaining health facilities can handle.

Here are some scenes from the demonstration 👇

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
