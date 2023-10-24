WORLD
3 MIN READ
'They treated us well': Israeli woman narrates her ordeal in Hamas captivity
Asked why she shook hands with one of the Hamas members during her release, she says because they "took care of all our needs."
'They treated us well': Israeli woman narrates her ordeal in Hamas captivity
An Al Qassam spokesman said the release came through mediation with Qatar and Egypt./ Photo: AP
October 24, 2023

An elderly Israeli woman released from Hamas captivity has said she was treated well during her two weeks with the Palestinian group.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, said Hamas provided her a doctor to monitor her health and worked to secure her medicine.

She said her captors took care of her needs. "We ate bread, white cheese and cucumbers, just like them."

"They told us they believe in the Quran and wouldn't harm us," she added.

Asked why she shook hands with one of the Hamas members during her release, she said because they "treated us well and took care of all our needs."

Late on Monday, Hamas' military wing the Al Qassam Brigades said it had released two Israeli captives – Yocheved Lifshitz and Nurit Cooper, 79 – for "compelling humanitarian reasons."

An Al Qassam spokesperson said the release came through mediation with Qatar and Egypt.

Recommended
RelatedGaza families mark body parts for identification in case they die in bombing

Up to 250 hostages

The Israeli government did not comment on the development, the second release of a pair of captives since the conflict began on October 7. The first release was of Americans.

The brigades said in an earlier statement that it is holding some 200-250 people in captivity, including Israeli soldiers and civilians.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by illegal Jewish settlers.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless bombardment of Gaza, along with stepping up raids and arrests in the occupied West Bank.

​​​​​​​Officials have said at least 5,700 Palestinians, including 2,360 children, have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza, while more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed in the conflict.​​​​​​​

RelatedChina will do utmost to contribute to Palestinian-Israeli reconciliation
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington