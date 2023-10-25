Wednesday, October 25, 2023

US President Joe Biden has said that Israel has the right to respond to the attack but must do "everything in its power" to protect civilians.

Biden said that he is sure Israeli strikes in the besieged Gaza have resulted in civilian casualties, but sought to cast doubt on the official toll from Palestinian Health Ministry.

Biden also told reporters at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank must "stop now."

Biden also reiterated calls for a two-state solution for Palestinians and the Israelis once the current conflict subsides.

"I continue to be alarmed about extremist settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank," Biden said, accusing them of pouring gasoline on a fire.

"They're attacking Palestinians in places that they're entitled to be."

Biden also said that he "did not demand" that Israel delay a ground invasion of Gaza until hostages are freed.

1858 GMT — New US House speaker announces resolution supporting Israel as first bill

The new Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives told lawmakers that his first act leading the chamber would be to introduce a resolution supporting Israel in its war on Gaza.

"The first bill that I'm going to bring to this floor in just a little while will be in support of our dear, dear friend Israel, and we're overdue in getting that done," Louisiana congressman Mike Johnson said in his acceptance speech, warning that America's "greatest ally in the Middle East is under attack."

1835 GMT — Blinken asked Qatar to 'tone down' Al Jazeera's Gaza war coverage

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he asked Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to "tone down Al Jazeera's rhetoric about the war in Gaza," according to a report.

Blinken's request came during a meeting with American Jewish community leaders, Axios reported, citing three people who attended.

One source cited in the report said Blinken asked the Qataris to "turn down the volume on Al Jazeera's coverage because it is full of anti-Israel incitement."

It said Blinken "appeared to be talking about Al Jazeera Arabic, not Al Jazeera English."

The wife and two children of Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent in Gaza, Wael al Dahdouh, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, shortly after the Axios report, according to the Doha-based television station.

1822 GMT — Israel PM says will give 'answers' on Hamas attacks lapses

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged for the first time that he would "have to give answers" for security lapses exposed in the October 7 attacks by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"We will examine in detail, we will get to the bottom of it," said Netanyahu, who has faced a barrage of opposition and media criticism after Hamas fighters breached Israeli border defences.

"The fault will be examined and everyone will have to give answers, including me. But all this will happen later," the right-wing leader said in a televised address as the Israeli military prepares for a widely expected invasion of Gaza.

"As prime minister, I am responsible for securing the future of the country," he added.

1815 GMT — Iran accuses Israel of Palestinian 'genocide' in Gaza

Iran accused Israel of carrying out a "genocide" against Palestinians as Israeli forces pressed on with a bombardment campaign since October 7.

"The attacks of the Zionist (Israeli) regime have reached an intensity that shows the goal is the mass killing of the Palestinian people in Gaza," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian charged in a letter addressed to the United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk.

Remarks by Israeli officials and "the widespread and systematic attacks... in Gaza show that this is a campaign for the genocide of the Palestinian people", Amir Abdollahian said in his letter, which the foreign ministry shared on social media.

1710 GMT — UN to vote on Russian, US resolutions on Gaza war

A divided UN Security Council will vote on competing draft resolutions on the Israel's war on Gaza that were drawn up by Russia and the United States, diplomats said.

The council's schedule said the meeting was due to begin at 1900 GMT.

After the defeat last week of two draft resolutions presented by Russia and Brazil, two new drafts will be voted on, diplomats said.

The Russian document, seen by AFP, calls for "an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire" and "condemns all violence and hostilities against civilians."

But unlike the Russian draft of last week, which won the support of only five countries, the new one specifically mentions Hamas.

1652 GMT — Italy in talks with Arab, Muslim countries to prevent falling into trap of clash of civilizations: Premier

Giorgia Meloni reiterated that her government stands with Israel and fully supports its right to self-defense, during a speech to the Senate, according to a statement by her office.

But Meloni added the right to self-defense should be exercised in line with international law.

“And all those on the right side of this confrontation must work together to prevent an escalation of the conflict. An extension that would bring with it the risk of the involvement of new regional actors starting from Lebanon and Syria, powers such as Iran, up to the major geopolitical players such as Russia and China who would certainly not disdain to see the West's attention diverted from other critical scenarios,” she said.

1647 GMT — 'Massive' Israeli ground invasion in Gaza would be 'an error' — Macron

A "massive" Israeli ground incursion into Gaza would be "an error", French President Emmanuel Macron has said in Cairo, warning it would harm civilians without ensuring Israel's long-term security.

"If it's a massive intervention that would put civilian lives at risk, I think it's an error... for Israel too because it is unlikely to protect Israel in the long term, and because it is incompatible with... international humanitarian law and the rules of law," Macron said after meeting Egypt's Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who also urged Israel to avoid an invasion.

"The international law applies to everyone. France has always supported the universal values of humanism. All lives matter and there is no hierarchy. All victims deserve our compassion, our engagement in a just and sustainable peace in the Middle East," he said.

He was responding to claims by Arab leaders who have accused Western nations of overlooking harm to Palestinians.

Marcon said France would send medical material aboard a plane that will land in Egypt. France will also soon dispatch a ship of its National Marine to support hospitals in Gaza, he added.

1646 GMT — Ground operation in Gaza could turn brutality into 'massacre': Ankara

Israel's ground operation into Gaza could escalate the situation there from brutality into a "massacre," the Turkish foreign minister warned.

As the deaths mount in Gaza, the backlash in the region will naturally grow, Fidan said, adding: "It is impossible to predict consequences in advance."

Anyone with a conscience should put an end to this brutality taking place in front of the whole world, he said.

"We will not accept the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes. This will not only be an injustice to the Palestinians but will also lead to the destabilization of Egypt, Jordan, and Beirut."

1600 GMT — Scotland’s first minister: 'How many more children have to die' before UK, main opposition call for ceasefire in Gaza

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf reiterated his demand for the UK’s government and main opposition to support a ceasefire in Gaza.

Yousaf was asked by Radio Clyde in Glasgow about talks he held Tuesday with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - the first meeting the two had since October 7.

"I find it infuriating. We are seeing thousands of people die, children die," responded the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader, adding he spoke about the necessity of a ceasefire with the premier.

1534 GMT — UNRWA's Rafah school sustained severe collateral damage

An UNRWA school in Rafah, sheltering 4,600 people, sustained severe collateral damage from a close proximity strike, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) in Gaza said on the X platform.

1528 GMT — 37 Palestinians killed, 100 injured in new Israeli attack on Gaza

At least 37 Palestinians were killed Wednesday in new Israeli air strikes on Gaza, according to the Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave.

A statement said 26 were killed and more than 100 injured in the strikes that targeted the Yarmouk neighbourhood in Gaza.

Scores of people were also injured in the strikes that targeted a house in Tal al Zaatar neighbourhood, the ministry said in a statement.

1519 GMT — 70% of Gaza population displaced by Israeli attacks: Palestine

Israeli air strikes have forced 70 percent of Gaza’s population to flee their homes amid harsh living conditions, the Palestinian government media office in the blockaded enclave said.

“Around 1.4 million Palestinians have been displaced,” Salama Maarouf, a spokesman for the media office in Gaza, said.

He said the displaced civilians have taken shelter at 223 spots, including hospitals, schools, churches, and health care centres.

"The displaced Palestinian families lack the most basic necessities of life amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza," Maarouf added.

1507 GMT — No calls from EU for ceasefire in Mideast at this stage: official

There are no calls from the European Union for a cease-fire at this stage in the Mideast conflict, a spokesperson said.

The European Commission’s lead spokesperson on foreign affairs, Peter Stano, justified this decision due to the ongoing "attacks" from Hamas.

1506 GMT — Israel agrees to US request to delay Gaza ground invasion: report

Israel has agreed to delay the ground invasion of Gaza for now, so the US can rush missile defences to the region, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US and Israeli officials.

1454 GMT — Likening Hamas to Daesh aims to justify Gaza bloodshed: Palestinian leader

A Palestinian faction leader said that Israeli attempts to liken Hamas to the Daesh terrorist group aim to justify bloodshed in Gaza.

"Israel aims to justify the bloodshed and extermination of Palestinians in Gaza," Talal Abu Zarifa, a member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), told Anadolu.

"Hamas fought against Daesh and eliminated it from Gaza in the past years,” he said.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared Hamas to Daesh and Nazis.

1426 GMT — France's Macron: humanitarian aid must enter into Gaza without obstacles

French President Emmanuel Macron, at a joint news conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Cairo, said that humanitarian aid must enter into Gaza without obstacles.

Macron said that it was essential to get fuel supplies to hospitals, adding that a French navy ship would arrive soon to help bring support to Gaza hospitals and a plane will arrive in Egypt with key supplies.

1422 GMT — Netherlands lawyers, jurists urge Israel to stop human rights violations, illegal occupation of Palestine

Lawyers and jurists in the Netherlands urged Israel to stop human rights violations and its illegal occupation of Palestine.

More than 200 lawyers deplored the situation caused by attacks on Gaza in a joint statement on social media.

They also criticised the Dutch government for turning a blind eye to the situation instead of calling for a ceasefire.

The group denounced ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza and the collective punishment meted out by Israel against the Palestinians.

1414 GMT — 171 attacks on health care facilities in occupied Palestinian territory: WHO

WHO documents 171 attacks on health care in occupied Palestinian territory between Oct. 7 and 24, as Israel's war on Gaza continues.

The WHO office in the occupied Palestinian territory said on X that 493 people, including 16 health workers on duty, were killed in these attacks.

"Health care and civilians must be protected now," it urged.

According to the UN health agency, 96 of these attacks occurred in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, while 75 in Gaza.

1404 GMT — UN chief says 'shocked' by 'misrepresentations' of Hamas remarks

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "shocked" by what he called "misrepresentations" of his remarks a day earlier on Hamas that infuriated Israel.

"I am shocked by misrepresentations by some of my statement yesterday in the Security Council," Guterres told reporters.

Guterres said it was "necessary to set the record straight, especially out of respect for the victims and their families."

"I spoke of the grievances of the Palestinian people. And in doing so, I also clearly stated, and I quote: 'But the grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas.'"

1400 GMT — Israeli claim of fuel tanks held by Hamas is a 'lie': Palestine

Officials in Gaza have dismissed as a "lie" Israeli claims of tanks of fuel being held by Hamas in the blockaded enclave.

"This lie shows how narrow-minded the Israeli army spokesman is and unable to make believable claims," the Palestinian government media office said in a statement.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee on Tuesday issued photos of what he said were fuel tanks held by Hamas in Gaza. The photos showed a location near the Rafah crossing in south Gaza.

"This is what over half a million litres of diesel looks like, while Hamas keeps claiming it does not have enough fuel to support hospitals and bakeries," Adraee said on social media platform X.

1324 GMT — UK: 'Pauses' needed in Israel's war on Gaza

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that "specific pauses" are needed in Israel's war on Gaza to allow aid into the clave, but again stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.

Facing calls from some opposition lawmakers during weekly questions in parliament to urge Israel to hold a ceasefire, Sunak reiterated it "has the right to defend itself under international law".

But the UK leader said London had consistently called for the conditions to allow aid to enter Gaza.

"We recognise for all of that to happen there has to be a safer environment which of course necessitates specific pauses as distinct from a ceasefire," he told MPs.

1257 GMT — Libya's parliament calls for halting oil exports to supporters of Israel

"We demand the government halt oil and gas exports to countries supporting Israel in case the Israeli massacres are not stopped," parliamentary spokesperson Abdullah Belihaq said in a statement.

The East Libya-based assembly also called on ambassadors of countries supporting Israel’s "crimes" in Gaza to leave Libya immediately.

"The assembly strongly condemns the support provided by the US, UK, France, and Italy for Israeli crimes in Gaza," the statement said.

It termed the Gaza conflict as a “genocide led by the US and the West against disarmed people under blockade.”

1240 GMT — Over 150 Muslim councillors ask UK’s Labour Party to call for Gaza ceasefire

"As a party that bases its principles on fairness and justice, we cannot sit idly by as Palestinians face collective punishment, said a letter signed by the councillors.

The letter was published by Labour Muslim Network (LMN), an inclusive organization that seeks to promote British Muslim engagement with the Labour Party.

"We urge the Labour Party to urgently adopt a position of calling for an immediate cease-fire, calling on the UK government and the international community to act upon this proposal to save innocent human lives," the letter added.

The Labour Party has seen a series of resignations from councillors after its leader Keir Starmer said in controversial remarks that Israel had the "right" to cut power and water supplies to Palestinians living in Gaza.

1239 GMT —Pakistan to UN: Struggle against foreign occupation cannot be equated with terrorism

Condemning the Israeli air strikes on Gaza, Pakistan told the UN that a struggle against foreign occupation cannot be equated with terrorism.

During a high-level debate at the UN Security Council over the situation in the Middle East, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said that his country condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

However, under international law, the struggle against occupation, for self-determination, and national liberation is legitimate and cannot be equated with terrorism, he said, according to a transcript released by the Pakistani mission at the UN.

"It is the suppression of this struggle, which is illegal," Akram said while referring to Israeli actions in Gaza. "Yet, a state, which is in forcible occupation of a foreign territory, cannot invoke the 'right to self-defence' against those whose territory it has illegally occupied," said the veteran Pakistani diplomat.

1226 GMT — Israeli blockade of Gaza devastated its economy even before latest conflict: UN agency

While the current crisis has worsened conditions in Gaza, a decades-long blockade had already devastated the besieged enclave's economy, leaving 80 percent of the population dependent on international aid, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said.

UNCTAD's latest report showed that 2022 was another "bad year" for Palestinians as the economy of the occupied Palestinian territory remained below its 2019 pre-pandemic level.

"Against a backdrop of heightened political tensions, deepening dependency on the occupying power and a stalled peace process, the Palestinian economy continued to operate below potential in 2022 as other persistent challenges intensified," it said.

"These include loss of land and natural resources to Israeli settlements, endemic poverty, a shrinking fiscal space, declining foreign aid and the build-up of public and private debt."

1223 GMT — UN warns Gaza fuel shortage will stop aid work by end of day

The main UN aid agency in besieged Gaza warned it will have to stop operations by the end of the day because it is running out of fuel as the death toll from Israeli strikes had surged by more than 700 in a single day.