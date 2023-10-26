A Qatari court has announced the death penalty for eight Indians arrested in the country last year, the Indian government said, adding it was "deeply shocked" by the verdict.

New Delhi said in a statement on Thursday that it attaches "high importance to this case" and will "take up the verdict with Qatari authorities".

Local media has reported that the eight men, who worked with a private company in Qatar, were arrested for spying in August 2022.

Neither the Indian government nor the Qatari authorities have made the charges against the men, who are all former Indian navy officials, public.

A spokesperson for India's foreign ministry did not respond to a request seeking comment.