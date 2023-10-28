Hundreds of people have been arrested when police broke up a large demonstration of mostly Jewish New Yorkers who had taken over the main hall of Grand Central station in protest of Israel's indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza, police and organisers said.

The New York Police Department said at least 200 people had been arrested on Friday, while protest organisers put the number at more than 300 anti-Zionism protesters.

Photos from the scene showed long lines of young people standing in handcuffs and wearing black sweatshirts with the words "Not In Our Name" and "Cease Fire Now" printed in white.

The massive sit-in was called by the group Jewish Voice for Peace-New York City, which said thousands of its members had attended the protest, blocking the main concourse of the city's central rail station.

Pictures showed the terminal packed with protesters who held up banners reading "Palestinians should be free" and "Mourn the dead, fight like hell for the living."

Organisers called the peaceful sit-in "the largest civil disobedience New York City has seen in 20 years."

'Lives of Palestinians and Israelis are intertwined'