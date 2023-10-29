Sunday, October 29, 2023

Ukraine aims to hold a global "peace summit" of world leaders this year, Deputy Minister Mykola Tochytskyi said after international representatives met in Malta over the weekend to discuss Kiev's peace formula for its war with Russia.

"This aim remains necessary and possible ... it has been demonstrated that there is interest in this," Deputy Minister Mykola Tochytskyi said shortly after concluding his meetings. Heads of state and heads of government would attend the meeting, he said.

The Malta meeting on Saturday and Sunday was attended in person or online by representatives from 66 countries, Kiev said, with over 20 more countries participating than at the last such meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in August.

The talks did not include Russia.

Tochytskyi said the Malta meeting discussed five points of the 10-point formula put forward by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year: nuclear safety, food security, energy security, release of prisoners and deported persons, and territorial integrity.

1602 GMT — Thousands of Ukrainians run to commemorate those killed in the war

Around 2,000 Ukrainians ran a one-kilometre race in Kiev, wearing bibs displaying the name of a person instead of a number.

Each runner chose one person to whom they dedicated their run. Spouses, children, friends, siblings, neighbours and colleagues ran for someone they knew who either was killed, taken captive or injured during Russia's ongoing military offensive in Ukraine.

The crowd cheered the runners, and many in the audience wept while waiting for participants at the finish line.

Amid the lively backdrop of Ukrainian songs, joy and sorrow intermingled in the air as life carried on despite the war. The organisers of the run called it the "World's Longest Marathon" — "because no race has lasted as long as Ukraine has been fighting for its freedom."

1045 GMT — Russia shot down 36 Ukrainian drones in Ukraine's east: Moscow

Russian air defences shot down over 30 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula overnight Saturday, Russia's Defense Ministry has said.

"The air defence systems in place destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry wrote on Telegram.