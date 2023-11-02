American citizens in Gaza and their families in the United States have approached courts following weeks of unsuccessful attempts to leave the besieged enclave.

The area has faced relentless Israeli bombardment in which more than 9,000 people, most of them civilians, have been killed since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israeli towns and military bases.

The Arab American Civil Rights League reports that approximately twelve lawsuits have been filed or are in the process of being submitted against the US State Department in the US courts.

Ghassan Shamieh is among the lawyers and has filed lawsuits in California, Texas and Michigan.

He says the aim is to get the State Department to issue an evacuation order and safely evacuate all American citizens trapped in Gaza, just like all Israeli Americans were evacuated safely from Israel.

The State Department has previously deployed its military including naval vessels and helicopters for the evacuation of US citizens from similar situations such as when the Taliban took over in Afghanistan in 2021.

Similarly, Americans in Israel were provided with chartered flights and a Royal Caribbean cruise ship to evacuate.

But US citizens in Gaza were repeatedly told to go to the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt and wait for evacuations there. Rafah is jointly operated by Palestine's Hamas and Egypt, but Israel also determines who enters and exits, including the medical and food supplies.

“For those trapped in Gaza, the inaction on the part of the US government in not assisting them is effectively a death sentence,” Shamieh says in the lawsuit, a copy of which was seen by TRT World.

Shamieh is representing two women, both above 80 years old, who have 10 grandchildren each.

“We miss our grandmother, and all we want is for her to come home safely,” says Asher Rous, a Bay Area resident, grandson of one of the women stranded in Gaza.

“We are looking to our government to make that happen because there’s nobody else (who can do it) except them.”

Family of Ramiz Younis, who lives in Little Rock, Arkansas, is also trapped in Gaza. Younis, who has also filed a federal lawsuit against US officials, is a US citizen, as are his two children, including a 9-month-old baby. His wife, Falla Saqer, is a green card holder.