Power generators in Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital shut down from lack of fuel
Earlier this week, the main power generators in Gaza's Indonesian Hospital and Al Shifa Hospital also shut down as Israeli air strikes target hospital power generators and solar panels in the enclave over the weekend.
At least 9,488 Palestinians, including 3,900 children have been killed in Israeli attacks. / Photo: AP
November 4, 2023

Power generators at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza have stopped working due to a lack of fuel, the Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave said.

“Generators in Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza have completely stopped operating due to the severe fuel shortage,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

During the past few days, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza appealed for fuel supply for hospital generators in the Palestinian enclave.

It announced on Thursday that the main power generators in the Indonesian Hospital and the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza had shut down.

Israeli fighters bombed the power generator and solar energy panels at Al-Wafa Hospital in central Gaza City on Saturday, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

At least 9,488 Palestinians, including 3,900 children have been killed in Israeli attacks since then, while the Israeli death toll has topped 1,500, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
