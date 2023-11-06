At least 88 UN relief workers have been killed so far in the deadly Israel-Palestine conflict, United Nations' agency chiefs said, calling for a ceasefire.

"For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart," the heads of 18 UN organisations said in a rare joint statement late Sunday.

"Scores of aid workers have been killed since October 7 including 88 UNRWA colleagues - the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict," they said, referring to the UN relief and works agency for Palestinian refugees.

The UNRWA currently employs some 13,000 staff in Palestine's Gaza, a besieged territory that is home to 2.4 million people.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, 10,022 people have died including more than 4,000 children in the besieged Gaza since Israel launched its strikes.

Related A Gaza medic narrates horrowing scene of Israel bombing ambulance convoy

'Humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also urged an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as he warned that the bombarded Gaza was becoming a "graveyard for children."