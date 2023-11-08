As you mentioned earlier you were forced to delete your tweets in a previous instance, what made you change your mind this time?

ZA: I became a journalist for this specific cause to support my people, my Palestinian people in their plight against the Israeli occupation. I learned the skills of telling stories for this particular reason. I was hoping that by working in a Western newsroom, I would actually help to build bridges between the East and the West, to actually help to make public opinion less polarised.

By putting my experience, by putting my voice on the table. This is what I was trying to do during my three and a half years with Global. However, I always felt I wasn't given my full freedom to do so. I was always given a margin of freedom and not a full extent of freedom. What changed this time is that I felt if you stay silent, it means you'll give consent to what's happening. If you stay silent as a journalist, then you are complicit in the atrocities that are happening. This is what I believe in. A journalist's job is not to basically just state the facts.

You have a job to speak truth to power. You have a job to speak up when you see injustice and atrocities, you must do that. If you think a journalist's job is to state the facts, then Google can do that. A journalist is useless if they think they simply can just state the facts and move on.

You have a responsibility to call out injustice. To call out occupation when you see it. To call out atrocities being committed against a civilian population in Palestine. You must do that. If you choose to turn a blind eye and move on and not say a thing and abide by unethical, selective and biassed policies, then you are complicit in this situation. This time people were literally being killed before our eyes. We are watching this in front of our eyes live on TV. How could any human being, let alone being a journalist, see this and shut up? That was it. This time it was a test of my journalistic integrity and my work ethic. This time, I could not possibly stay silent. I had to speak up and suffer the unfair consequences. Honestly, as I said, I have no regrets. For this reason, there have been colleagues who came before me and more who will come after me, raising their voices to change this status quo at the expense of their jobs, in the hope that the next generation of Western media journalists will be able to truly exercise their freedom without being silenced and terminated.

Since Western media has come under international scrutiny and criticism for always siding with Israel, did your editors ever refuse to acknowledge your point of view or tamper with your stories to suit their own ideological or political agendas?

ZA: I've had several conversations over the years with decision-makers in the newsroom about the coverage of Palestine. Nothing happened. I remember on May 21, 2021, when the whole situation of forced displacement, of ethnic cleansing in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in eastern Jerusalem was going on for weeks. I believe it was when Hamas fired rockets on Israel as a warning regarding what's going on in East Jerusalem, all of a sudden Western media organisations publish a story about this and all of a sudden Israel looks like the victim. So when the whole situation was over and a truce was achieved, I had a meeting with a senior leader at the organisation and I spoke about this issue and I expressed my opinion that to choose to start the coverage only when Israel is attacked and to forget about everything else, that's bias. to choose to start the coverage from October seven and forget about everything else that happened before that. That's biassed. Palestine is not a trend. The situation, the apartheid system, the atrocities that are being committed by Israel against the Palestinians have been going on every single day for decades. So to pick and choose when to present this to your audience, that is bias. I have spoken up about this several times and I felt like nothing has changed.

The first time, I remember, I felt the narrative wasn’t fair to Palestinians was when a normalisation deal took place between UAE and Israel. And I was on shift that day and when I was writing the script, for a video I have written (this deal threatens to leave the Palestinians further isolated). When my script was being vetted, the supervisor asked me to remove the word ‘threatens’ and I asked why, he said it's because some groups would take issue with that and will face backlash. I agreed to take down the word ‘threatens, but that was an alarm to me. It felt like it was never about policies or about being fair and balanced. It was about the backlash.

Another time I remember was when Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist was killed by Israeli gunfire while covering the raids in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. On that day, I was on shift and I volunteered to cover the story because there was raw footage in Arabic and I volunteered to translate. I wanted to write – Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh killed by Israeli gunfire based on eyewitnesses testimony. However, the supervisor at the time told me that I had to remove “by Israeli gunfire” and just say “killed” in a passive voice without any indication to the suspect. We went back and forth for a couple of hours trying to convince him to give any indication to the suspect. He refused. The reason I was told was “for the protection of the company”.

It always felt like it's an unspoken rule in Western media newsrooms that you have a very limited margin of freedom to criticise Israel, and if you choose to do so, people will come after you. It happened to me and in the end you might as well just get fired. You would be surprised if I gave you names of the journalists, on-camera personalities, big names in the industry in the West who reached out in support and told me they were proud and they showed solidarity with Palestine. What I have done might be unique, but this is something literally all journalists are suffering from in Canada. Quite a good number of colleagues in different newsrooms reached out and showed support. The situation must change. The coverage has been certainly not balanced at all. And we support you in what you have done. As I said, this is a problem that is underlying in the institutions in the West. Lots and lots of racialised journalists are suffering from this. They just can't speak up because they fear of the consequences. I myself am just an example of what could happen to you if you choose to speak up. People are threatened with their livelihoods. People cannot speak up because they are afraid to lose their jobs and their source of income if they just choose to have an ethical stance about Palestine. So this just speaks to the reality about the freedom of the press, about what I choose to call it fake democracy, one-sided democracy when it comes to criticising Israel.

What was the reaction of your family when you received that notice about termination? Have any of your colleagues reached out to you to like WhatsApp and other channels as support?

ZA: You would be surprised if I gave you names of the journalists on camera personally. These big, big names in the industry in the West who reached out in support and told me they were proud and they showed solidarity with Palestine.

What I have done might be unique, but this is something literally all journalists are suffering from in Canada.

Quite a good number of colleagues in different news jobs, not just in my former newsroom, but in other organisations as well, reached out and showed support and said, we totally agree with what you have done. The situation must change. The coverage has been very stingy and certainly not balanced at all. And we support you in what you have done.

As I said, this is a problem that is underlying in the institutions in the West. Lots and lots of racialised journalists are suffering from this. They just can't speak up because they fear the consequences. I myself am just an example of what could happen to you if you choose to speak up. People are threatened with their livelihoods. People cannot speak up because they are afraid to lose their jobs and their source of income if they just choose to have an ethical stance about Palestine.

So this just speaks to the reality about the freedom of the press, about what I choose to call it fake democracy, one sided democracy in the West.

And what did your family tell you when you told them that you were terminated?

ZA:My family lives in Jordan. The whole atmosphere is different.So they were actually very proud. My dad told me not to work in such an environment is better than to help the oppressor with your silence.