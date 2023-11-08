WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN colluding with Israel in 'forced displacement' of Gaza residents: Hamas
A Hamas official alleges the UN agency for refugees is complicit in the "forced displacement" of Palestinians living in Gaza.
UN colluding with Israel in 'forced displacement' of Gaza residents: Hamas
The invading Israeli military has told Palestinians in the north to move south. / Photo: Reuters
November 8, 2023

Hamas has accused the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees of "colluding" with Israel in the "forced displacement" of residents of Gaza.

"UNRWA and its officials bear responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe, in particular the residents of the Gaza (City) area and north of it" who are following instructions to flee, said on Wednesday Salama Maruf, head of the media bureau of Hamas.

The invading Israeli military has told Palestinians in the north to move south of the coastal enclave.

An UNRWA spokesperson did not immediately respond when contacted by AFP about the Hamas accusation.

Related'Waiting for death': Gaza residents enduring daily grief, hardship
Recommended

The UN previously said 1.5 million of the 2.4 million people living in the densely populated coastal territory have been displaced by the war which started on October 7.

Fighting began after Palestinian resistance group Hamas spilled into southern Israel, killing 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday Israeli attacks have killed more than 10,500 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee