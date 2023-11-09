Amid the Israeli bombings and massacre of Palestinians, another tragedy is unfolding in Gaza. A severe shortage of life-saving medicines has pushed civilians to the edge. One of them is Amany Khalil, a chronic diabetic patient.

The besieged enclave has been grappling with a shortage of medications for decades. But after the Israeli bombardment began on October 7th, life in Gaza has taken a turn for the worse as people navigate the situation without food, water and even rudimentary medical care.

Khalil, a 29-year-old woman with type 1 diabetes (T1D), waits everyday for medical aid to make it through. She along with her family fled their home on October 13 after their neighbourhood in north Gaza was relentlessly bombed by the Israelis. They have now taken shelter in a school run by the United Nations refugee agency.

Gaza, a narrow territory measuring 41 kilometres (25 miles) long, and 6 to 12 km (3.7 to 7.5 mi) wide, is geographically crammed between the Mediterranean Sea to the west, Israel to the north and east, and Egypt to the south.

Surrounded by walls and fences erected by Israel, Gaza is among the most densely populated places in the world with over 2 million Palestinians.

Since 2007, it has been under a blockade by Israel, which tightly regulate the movement of people and goods. Israel exercises control over Gaza's airspace, shoreline, and the flow of goods across its borders. On the other hand, Egypt has the control of the Rafah border crossing.

And since the war began, all borders have been sealed, including the Rafah border crossing, which was closed on Wednesday due to an unspecified "security circumstance".

US officials were working with Egypt and Israel to get it reopened, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on November 8.

Rafah does not border Israel and is the only point of aid delivery since Israel launched its attack and siege of Gaza in retaliation to an assault by Hamas on October 7.

“I thought I would return to my home in a couple of days so I took only three insulin vial pens with me and left the rest in the fridge,” Khalil told TRT World.

“Our generator was working then, but I am sure now that it has stopped working, which means all of the vials have gone to waste.”

A week after the Israeli attacks began, Khalil ran out of insulin, but her sister managed to arrange a few more shots.

Insulin is difficult to store as it easily gets spoiled outside of a refrigerator. With electricity supply severed by Israel and shipments of fuel needed to run generators suspended, Amany is facing a battle for her survival.

With Type 1 diabetes, the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Besides regular intake of insulin shots, Khalil also has to take care of diet, which includes keeping the body hydrated. But a shortage of food supplies and drinkable water has added to her worries.

Most days Khalil gets to eat khuboos (white flour flatbread) with cheese, which is not recommended by her doctor, as carbohydrates can increase blood sugar levels and cause them to fluctuate.

“When I can’t find a good dinner meal, I may suffer low blood glucose levels which can result in coma,” Khalil said.