'Mass grave' to be dug inside Gaza hospital for 100 dead by Israeli strikes
Palestinian Health Ministry Director General Dr. Munir al Borsh said Israeli bombing around the hospital has not stopped for three nights and has obstructed the entry or exit of ambulances to and from the hospital.
At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women. / Photo: AP
November 11, 2023

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has said a mass grave inside the Al Shifa Hospital will be dug to bury 100 bodies lying in the hospital.

Talking to Al Jazeera early on Saturday, Palestinian Health Ministry Director General Dr. Munir al Borsh said Israeli bombing around the hospital has not stopped for three nights.

“There is very violent bombing almost every minute, with the aim of paving the way for entering the (hospital’s) complex,” he said, adding that the Israeli bombing obstructed the entry or exit of ambulances to and from the hospital.

“We are trapped inside the Al Shifa complex,” he said.

For its part, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on X: "Over the last few hours, the attacks against Al Shifa Hospital have dramatically intensified."

"MSF staff at the hospital reported a catastrophic situation inside just a few hours ago," it added.

Israel intensifies attacks

For days, the Israeli army has been escalating its attacks against hospitals in Gaza, launching violent raids that led to deaths and injuries, in addition to great concern about the fate of the displaced people in those hospitals.

On Friday evening, Israeli aircraft intensified their attacks against hospitals in Gaza. They continued their raids in the vicinity of the Al Shifa Hospital, Indonesian Hospital, Al Awda Hospital, Al Quds Hospital and Al Rantisi Children's Hospital.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza – including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship – since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
