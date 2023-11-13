Senior leader of Indian main opposition Indian Congress party has hit out at the international community, calling the death toll of 10,000 from Israeli strikes on Gaza “a deplorable and disgraceful milestone.”

“…over 10,000 people killed in Gaza of which almost half are children. One child is being killed every ten minutes according to the WHO, and “now tiny babies had to be removed from their incubators due to lack of oxygen and were left to die,” Priyanka Gandhi, the party’s general secretary, wrote on X on Monday.

Hitting out at the governments, she said: “Still, no shock to the conscience of those supporting this genocide, no ceasefire… just more bombs, more violence, more killings and more suffering.”

“Shame on the governments supporting this destruction. When is it going to be enough?” she wrote.

Israel has been carrying out relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza — including on hospitals, residences, and houses of worship — since the Palestinian group resistance Hamas launched a cross-border attack on October 7.

Since then, the number of deaths in the ongoing Israeli attacks has surpassed 11,100, including more than 8,000 women and children, as the war entered its 38th day on Monday.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.