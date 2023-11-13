The head of UN humanitarian operations on Monday denounced "extreme violence" against civilians caught up in the war in Sudan, and said relief efforts reach only a fraction of those in need.

Martin Griffiths demanded unimpeded access for UN relief teams to help stem what he called the "avalanche of human suffering" in Sudan.

After nearly seven months of conflict between the Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Mohamed Hamdane Dagalo, "almost 25 million people in Sudan are now in need of humanitarian assistance," Griffiths said.

But "access is a serious problem. Since mid-April, we have been able to reach only 4.1 million people with life-saving aid," Griffiths said at the first "Humanitarian Forum on Sudan," attended by representatives of the army and the RSF.

'Almost complete standstill'