Saturday, November 18, 2023

1247 GMT — The Israeli army bombed another UN-affiliated school in northern Gaza, where thousands of displaced civilians are living, killing and injuring dozens of people, as Palestinian medical and local sources report that it is currently difficult to remove bodies and shift the wounded for treatment.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed or injured when Israel bombed Al Fakhoura School in Jabalia, northern Gaza, which is affiliated with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"We consider this a new evidence proving that Israel's declared war on Palestinian civilians aims to empty the entire area of the northern Gaza of any Palestinian presence," said Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

Related 'Is Anyone Alive?' Exhibit reveals horrors of Gaza, counters Western propaganda

More updates 👇

1718 GMT — Israel allowed half of fuel needed for daily humanitarian aid in Gaza: UN official

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Gaza Director Thomas White announced that Israel has allowed just half of the fuel into Gaza needed for daily humanitarian aid.

“A limited amount of fuel has entered Gaza,” White said in a statement on X.

The official pointed out that “as Israeli authorities restrict fuel entering Gaza - this means reduced capacity at the Rafah Crossing to receive aid trucks.”

White stated that “the Israeli authorities have only permitted 50 percent of the daily fuel requirement for lifesaving humanitarian aid.”

There are “major gaps in the response – e.g. people will have only two thirds of their daily need of clean drinking water,” the official stressed.

1635 GMT — Palestinian health minister wants premature babies to be moved from Al Shifa Hospital to occupied West Bank

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al Kaila sought international help to put pressure on Israel to allow the transfer of premature babies from the Al Shifa Medical Complex to hospitals in occupied West Bank or Egypt for the best possible care.

During a press conference at the ministry's headquarters in Ramallah, the minister said, "The Israeli authorities are wreaking havoc in the Al Shifa Complex."

“Al Shifa Hospital has become a military barracks, and those inside are evacuated at gunpoint,” the minister said.

She noted that "126 patients, 34 premature babies along with some medical staff remained in the hospital.”

The minister called on “international institutions to intervene to transfer premature babies and wounded children from Al Shifa Hospital to hospitals in the West Bank or Egypt."

“There is no hospital in Gaza that has the capacity to accommodate these premature babies,” Al Kaila said.

1556 GMT — 'This is ongoing Nakba': Pro-Palestine protests sweep across UK

Over 100 pro-Palestine local protests are taking place across the UK this weekend, in addition to the large-scale marches seen in London.

Protesters chanted anti-Israel slogans and carried Palestinian flags and signs, some of which read, "You decided Palestinian lives are dispensable," "You should be ashamed," "From river to sea Palestine will be free," "Freedom for Palestine," "End Genocide," and "Ceasefire now."

"Palestinians, like any other people, deserve the right to self-determination, dignity, and a future free from the hardships of conflict. Understanding and acknowledging their narrative is essential for fostering a just and lasting resolution," a Camden protestor told Anadolu news agency.

1520 GMT — UN Palestinian refugee agency condemns 'horrifying' school attacks

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees denounced strikes on UN-run schools in Gaza after the Palestinian health ministry in the besieged enclave said at least 50 people had been killed in Jabalia.

Philippe Lazzarini said he had seen "horrifying images and footage of scores of people killed and injured" in one of his agency's schools "sheltering thousands of displaced". "These attacks cannot become commonplace, they must stop," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

1518 GMT — Rallies held across Iran to support war-battered Gaza

Thousands of Iranians held rallies across the country against Israel's unrelenting bombardment of Gaza following the shock attacks by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas last month.

The demonstrations in the capital Tehran and other cities were held in "support of the oppressed children of Gaza" under the slogan "Palestine is not alone", according to local media.

In Tehran, crowds of demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, while others held banners reading "Down with America" and "Down with Israel", according to AFP news agency journalists.

Others burnt Israeli flags while some waved the flags of Lebanese group Hezbollah, which has been engaged in border skirmishes with Israel since October 7.

1326 GMT — 32 dead from one family, including 19 children, in new strike: Health Ministry

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said 32 people from one family were killed in an Israeli strike on a building in a refugee camp, with 19 children among the dead.

The ministry released a list of the names of 32 members of the Abu Habal family killed in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, the largest in the Palestinian territory.

1331 GMT — Israeli army arrests 40 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Club said the Israeli army arrested another 40 Palestinians in occupied West Bank, bringing the total number of detainees in the occupied territory to 2,850 since October 7.

The non-governmental organization in a statement said “occupation forces arrested at least 40 citizens between Friday night and Saturday dawn, from cities and towns in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”

1217 GMT — Israeli bombing of its committee’s HQ in Gaza ‘will not deter’ from providing aid: Qatar

Doha announced that the bombing carried out by the Israeli army on November 13 on the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza “would not deter it from providing aid to the enclave.”

During an informal meeting of the UN General Assembly on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations, Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, stressed that "this crime constitutes a blatant violation of international law.”

“This crime is an extension of the approach of targeting humanitarian work, which is represented by the Committee's headquarters,” the Qatari representative added.

“Qatar confirmed that the bombing carried out by the Israeli occupation forces last week on the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza will not deter it from providing aid to Gaza,” she stated.

1123 GMT — Israel again strikes deep into Lebanese territory: state media

Israel struck an aluminium factory deep in Lebanese territory, state media in Lebanon said, a week after its furthest strike since border skirmishes began last month.

"An enemy (Israeli) drone fired two missiles at an aluminium factory on the road between Toul and Kfour, setting it on fire," Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said, without specifying whether there were casualties.

But Kfour mayor Khodr Saad told AFP news agency two wounded civilians were transported to a hospital in the village.

1013 GMT — About 20 shells fired from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee region in Israel

Roughly 20 shells were fired from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee area in Israel near the border between the two countries, local reports said.

"About 20 shells were fired within minutes towards the Upper Galilee region," Israeli Army Radio reported, adding that sirens sounded in Shtula in the Western Galilee, near the Lebanese border.

Army Radio did not indicate whether the shells led to injuries or damage.

0924 GMT — Hezbollah, Israel trade strikes at Lebanese border

Hezbollah and Israel traded rocket and missile fire in areas near the Lebanese-Israeli border, officials on both sides have said, in the latest flare-up of violence which the United States worries will cause conflict to spiral in the Middle East.

Hezbollah said it shot down an Israeli drone near the border in the early hours of Saturday. Israel’s military said it intercepted a missile fired at an Israeli drone.

Lebanese officials said an Israeli air strike hit a building in an industrial area near the town of Nabatieh, one of the deepest Israeli strikes inside Lebanese territory since fighting began last month.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

0920 GMT — Al Quds Brigades says it destroyed 2 Israeli tanks, bulldozer in Gaza

The military wing of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad has said that its fighters had destroyed two Israeli tanks and a bulldozer in Gaza while targeting several other military vehicles.

In a statement, the Al Quds Brigades said it "bombed enemy gatherings in the woods of the Kissufim settlement on the Gaza Strip, with mortar shells."

It added that its forces "targeted, in separate operations, seven enemy military vehicles in Tal al Hawa and al Sabra, southwest of Gaza City."

"During tonight's clashes, our members were able to destroy two Zionist tanks and a bulldozer with tandem shells and RPGs in Beit Hanoun and west of Beit Lahia," the statement said.

0859 GMT — UAE: Israel's statements on longer-term presence in Gaza worrying

A top foreign policy adviser to the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a longer-term presence in Gaza were worrying.

"We hear now from the Israeli prime minister and indeed the Israeli president about the sort of longer-term Israeli connection to Gaza. They are very worrying," Anwar Gargash said at the IISS Manama Security Summit in Bahrain.

"This indicates that perhaps the lesson that we as the majority of people in the region are taking away from the Gaza crisis which is the need to go back to the two-state solution, we need to go back to an Israeli and Palestinian state living side by side. That lesson has perhaps not been the same."

0838 GMT — Exodus begins from Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, many still inside

The Israeli army has forcibly deported all the refugees and most of the patients from the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

About 120 out of 650 patients are unable to leave due to medical conditions and 30 premature babies remain at the hospital and it is in coordination with the Red Cross to get them out, says the hospital director.

The Israeli army destroyed Al Shifa Hospital's oxygen stations, water lines and drug stores, according to the director.

Separately about 5,000 people are now walking towards Salah al Din Street and they will walk for 25 kilometres, a TRT World journalist in Gaza has reported.

The United Nations estimated 2,300 patients, staff and displaced Palestinians were sheltering at Al-Shifa before Israeli troops moved in on Wednesday.

0718 GMT — Only the Palestinian Authority can run post-war Gaza -EU's Borrell

Only the Palestinian Authority can run Gaza after Israel's war on the enclave is over, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

"Hamas cannot be in control of Gaza any longer," Borrell told the Manama Dialogue, an annual conference on foreign and security policy in Bahrain.

"So who will be in control of Gaza? I think only one could do that - the Palestinian Authority," he said.