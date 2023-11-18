WORLD
Pro-Palestine rally in Washington demands US end military support to Israel
Rallies are taking place amidst growing anger in US over its unyielding support for Israel which has killed more than 12,000 Palestinians and displaced over a million in six weeks of largely one-sided war.
The rally was part of the #ShutItDown4Palestine movement. / Photo: Reuters
November 18, 2023

Washington, DC — Pro-Palestine protesters have gathered near the Union station in the US capital, Washington, DC, demanding ceasefire in besieged Gaza and that US end sending money and military support to Israel.

Hundreds of protesters on Friday waved the Palestinian flag and held placards that read "Free Palestine", "End all US aid to Israel," and "End the occupation now." They also chanted chanted "Shut it down!," referring to Union Station, and "Biden, Biden you can't hide, we charge you with genocide."

The rally comes a day after officers responded with violence against anti-war activists who organised a candlelight vigil and ceasefire event in the capital, wounding around 90 of them.

Entry to the Union Station was blocked, and only those who had tickets were allowed inside.

The rally was part of the #ShutItDown4Palestine movement.

"Israel has bombed about 60% of all the buildings in the [Gaza] strip and the United States, my tax dollars, are paying for the weapons that are going to Israel," Nuhade, a protester told TRT World.

"We must keep building momentum and increase the pressure with more marches, walk-outs, sit-ins, and other forms of direct action directed at the political offices, businesses, and workplaces that fund, invest, and collaborate with Israeli genocide and occupation," the organisation said on their website.

Pro-Palestine rallies across US

A massive pro-Palestinian rally with thousands of protesters was also taking place in Midtown, Manhattan, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Pro-Palestine rallies in US states have become regular since the start of Israel's war on besieged Gaza, now in its 43rd day.

Many rallies have been organised by Jewish groups, including the Jewish Voice for Peace, If Not Now, and Neturei Karta — a group of Orthodox Jews who oppose Zionism and the State of Israel.

Israel's war on besieged Gaza has killed more than 12,000 Palestinians, over 8,300 of whom are women and children. Israel's death toll stands at 1,200, according to official figures, that was revised down from 1,400.

SOURCE:TRT World
