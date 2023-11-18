Washington, DC — Pro-Palestine protesters have gathered near the Union station in the US capital, Washington, DC, demanding ceasefire in besieged Gaza and that US end sending money and military support to Israel.

Hundreds of protesters on Friday waved the Palestinian flag and held placards that read "Free Palestine", "End all US aid to Israel," and "End the occupation now." They also chanted chanted "Shut it down!," referring to Union Station, and "Biden, Biden you can't hide, we charge you with genocide."

The rally comes a day after officers responded with violence against anti-war activists who organised a candlelight vigil and ceasefire event in the capital, wounding around 90 of them.

Entry to the Union Station was blocked, and only those who had tickets were allowed inside.

The rally was part of the #ShutItDown4Palestine movement.

"Israel has bombed about 60% of all the buildings in the [Gaza] strip and the United States, my tax dollars, are paying for the weapons that are going to Israel," Nuhade, a protester told TRT World.

"We must keep building momentum and increase the pressure with more marches, walk-outs, sit-ins, and other forms of direct action directed at the political offices, businesses, and workplaces that fund, invest, and collaborate with Israeli genocide and occupation," the organisation said on their website.