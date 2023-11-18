EU spokesperson Peter Stano has commented on signals given by Israel to extend its occupation in Gaza to the southern regions and said discussions are ongoing on how to organise the situation in the field after the end of Israel's operation.

Stano responded to a question from Anadolu Agency about Israel signalling an extension of its occupation in Gaza to the south, and how the EU views the development that could turn the situation of displaced civilians into a larger catastrophe.

He emphasised on Friday that the EU's awareness of the developments, particularly as foreign policy chief Josep Borrell continues his visit to Israel.

He mentioned that after Borrell returns, he has invited EU foreign ministers to an informal meeting on Nov. 20 to report on the situation in the field. Stano noted that during his contacts in Israel, Borrell conveyed the EU's message.

In response to a question about whether there will be a ceasefire call at the Nov. 20 meeting, Stano said he could not know that in advance.

"We continue to evaluate the developments in the field. We are aware of the situation," he said.

"The High Representative frequently raises this issue with his Israeli partners and addresses the humanitarian situation regarding innocent people. He shares our concerns about the situation," he said.

Palestine, Ukraine 'are victims'

Responding to a question about the EU wanting the deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in Gaza after the war, Stano said: "Discussions are continuing on how to regulate the situation on the ground after the Israeli operation is over."