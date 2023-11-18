Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu officially requested India to withdraw its military personnel from the archipelago, a day after being sworn in.

The president's office said in a statement that Muizzu made the request when he met Kiren Rijiju, India's minister for earth sciences. He was in the Maldives for the presidential inauguration.

“The president noted that at the presidential election held in September, the Maldivian people had given him a strong mandate to make the request to India and expressed hope that India will honour the democratic will of the people of the Maldives,” the statement said.

Muizzu, who is seen as pro-China, campaigned on a promise to evict Indian military personnel and balance trade, which he said was heavily in favour of India under his predecessor, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

The election was seen a virtual referendum on which regional power — China or India — should have the biggest influence in the Indian Ocean archipelago. Both India, the closest neighbor of the Maldives, and China have been vying for influence in the islands located strategically on the shipping route connecting east and west.