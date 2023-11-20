TÜRKİYE
Turk Eximbank extends $33.6B in financing to exporters in 2023
Turkish Trade Minister explores growth initiatives during his visit to Eximbank, Türkiye's largest export credit and credit insurance institution.
Turk Eximbank extends $33.6B in financing to exporters in 2023
Turk Eximbank conducts programmes to develop economic and political relations between Türkiye and other countries. / Photo: AA
November 20, 2023

Turk Eximbank has provided financing – both loans and insurance – worth of $33.6 billion for exporters so far this year, the Turkish trade minister said.

"Turk Eximbank, Türkiye's largest export credit and credit insurance institution, provided a total of $33.6 billion support to our exporters as of the end of October 2023, including $15.1 billion of loan and $18.5 billion of insurance and guarantee," Omer Bolat wrote on the social media platform X after a visit to the bank on Monday.

The meeting with Eximbank General Manager Ali Guney and his team addressed projects to ensure that the institution's supports will further grow, Bolat added.

Since Turk Eximbank was founded in 1987, it conducts international credit, guarantee, and credit insurance programmes aimed at developing economic and political relations between Türkiye and other countries.

SOURCE:AA
