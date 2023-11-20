Israeli ships are a "legitimate target", Yemen's Houthi rebels have warned after their seizure of an Israel-linked cargo vessel opened a new dimension in the Gaza war.

"Israeli ships are legitimate targets for us anywhere ... and we will not hesitate to take action," Major General Ali Al Moshki, a Houthi military official, told the group's Al Massirah TV station on Monday.

The capture of the Galaxy Leader and its 25 international crew came days after the Iran-backed Houthis threatened to target Israeli shipping over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Houthis, declaring themselves part of the "axis of resistance" of Iran's allies and proxies, have also launched a series of drones and missiles towards Israel.

Analysts also said Houthi threats to shipping around the Bab al Mandab Strait, a choke-point at the foot of the commercially vital Red Sea, were likely to rise.

The Bahamas-flagged, British-owned Galaxy Leader is operated by a Japanese firm but has links to Israeli businessman Abraham "Rami" Ungar.

The Houthis say the capture was in retaliation for Israel's war on Gaza.

More than 13,000 people have since been killed in Israel's aerial bombardment and ground invasion in Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry has said.

Sunday's ship seizure "is only the beginning," Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdul Salam said on Sunday in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, pledging further maritime attacks until Israel halts its Gaza campaign.

'Iran-style markings'

Maritime security company Ambrey says it had learned that the rebels boarded the ship by rappelling or sliding down a rope from a helicopter, the method used by Iran during previous vessel seizures in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ambrey said the owner of the Galaxy Leader, which transports cars and other vehicles, is listed as Britain's Ray Car Carriers whose parent company belongs to Ungar, the Israeli businessman.

Israel's military said the seizure was a "very grave incident of global consequence", while a US military official called it "a flagrant violation of international law".