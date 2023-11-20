WORLD
Man charged with threatening Palestinian rights group as tensions rise from Israel-Gaza war
Palestinian rights organisation reported the messages with the help of another anti-discrimination group.
Threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab American communities in the US have increased since early October. / Photo: AP
November 20, 2023

A Utah man has been charged with threatening a Palestinian rights organisation in Washington in a case that was unsealed as tensions rise in the US from the devastating Israeli war on Gaza.

Kevin Brent Buchanan, 62, of Tooele, Utah, called the unidentified group at least five times in three days and left profanity-laced messages such as “You're the enemy,” “You’re being tracked” and “dead person walking," prosecutors wrote in court documents.

The organisation reported the messages with the help of another anti-discrimination group.

FBI agents tracked the phone number to Tooele, located about 34 miles or 55 kilometres west of Salt Lake City, and linked him to the phone through purchase records, prosecutors said. No attorney was immediately listed for Buchanan. A message seeking comment left at a phone number associated with him was not immediately returned.

The threats began on October 31 and continued through November 2, two days before the group had a public demonstration planned. Buchanan was charged with making an interstate threat, which is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab American communities in the US have increased since the war began with an attack by Hamas in early October.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Congress on October 31 that law enforcement is increasingly concerned about the potential of attacks by individuals or small groups.

SOURCE:AP
