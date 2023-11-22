Israel vowed to "continue its war" against Hamas following a truce in Gaza, according to an official statement sent to AFP by the prime minister's office.

"The Israeli government, the Israeli army and the security forces will continue the war to bring back all those kidnapped, eliminate Hamas and ensure that there is no longer any threat to the State of Israel from Gaza," the statement said early on Wednesday.

AFP reports that ahead of the cabinet vote, Netanyahu had faced a revolt from within his right-wing coalition, some of whom believe it gave too much to the Palestinians they have vowed to crush.

Hardline Minister for National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir signalled he would vote against the agreement, saying it should include the release of Israeli soldiers also taken by Hamas.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said before the crunch meeting that he had won assurances that the deal would not spell the end of the war to destroy Hamas.

"Immediately after we have exhausted this phase", he said, security operations would "continue in full force."

US President Joe Biden said he was deeply relieved that some hostages will soon go free under a deal brokered with help from across the Middle East.