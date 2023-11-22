As Israel and Hamas announced a truce-for-hostage deal on Wednesday, Israeli media revealed details of the agreement.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the deal is expected to be implemented on Thursday or Friday.

Under the Qatar-mediated agreement, 50 Israelis held by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails.

The deal also includes a four-day pause in fighting and the entry of 300 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, including fuel, into Gaza.

The agreement also allows an extension of the ceasefire and the potential release of more children and women held by the two sides.

The channel said the set-to-be-freed Israelis will include 30 children, 8 mothers and 12 other women.

Israel in return will release three Palestinian detainees in exchange for every freed Israeli, the channel said.

Related What do we know about captives seized by Hamas in blitz on Israel?

Daily release