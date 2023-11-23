A dispute has erupted over whether Pope Francis used the word "genocide" to describe the situation in Gaza during a meeting earlier with Palestinians.

Palestinian families whose relatives are being held in Israeli prisons met with the pontiff at his Vatican residence on Wednesday.

"When we shared the stories of the families that have been killed (in the besieged Gaza), he said, 'I see the genocide'," Shireen Hilal said at a press conference following the meeting.

She said the pontiff is well aware of what is happening in Gaza, including the lack of basic services and necessities such as water, electricity and medicine.

Following questions from reporters on whether the Pope used the word "genocide," Hilal noted: "It was very clear that the word 'genocide' did not come from us. It came from His Holiness, Pope Francis."

She said they invited the pontiff to Gaza, and he said this would be "a good idea" and that it could take place when conditions allow.