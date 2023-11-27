An Israeli eyewitness said that during Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, the army surrounded a house containing members of the Palestinian group and Israelis and later opened fire with tank rounds, killing all of them.

It appeared to be the latest implementation of the Hannibal Protocol, which involves the killing of enemy-held captives to prevent Israeli civilians from being taken to Gaza as hostages.

Israeli media reported earlier this month that a 12-year-old girl, Liel Hetzroni, was killed in the October 7 attack by Hamas on Kibbutz Be’eri.

According to the reports, following Liel’s killing, her grandfather Avia, twin brother Yanai and aunt Ayala were taken to another location, where they were killed along with more than 10 other hostages and then Hamas allegedly set fire to the building.

Israeli authorities said it took two weeks for Yanai to be identified through DNA, while Liel, whose body was burned beyond recognition, was identified after six weeks.

‘Civilians were in the house’

Yasmin Porat, who was in the house where the twins were held hostage, shared details about the day of the incident in a radio interview with Israeli public broadcaster KAN on Nov. 15.

Porat said the house where she was with Hamas fighters was surrounded by Israeli forces, that there were fierce clashes between the parties, and that after a while one of the Hamas fighters decided to surrender and went out with her.

She said Israeli forces interrogated her and the Hamas member, and that during her interrogation, which lasted three hours, she informed them about the number of civilians that were in the house, where the civilians were being kept and the technical details she remembered about the house.

Porat noted that the clashes continued during the interrogation and said a tank arrived in front of the house around 7.30 p.m. local time after about four hours of crossfire between the Israeli army and Hamas fighters.

“I thought, 'Why are they shooting at the house with a tank?' I asked the people with me, 'Why are they shooting?' They told me, 'They are shooting to demolish the walls to help clear the house of (Hamas),'" she said.

Israeli girl 'stopped screaming when those 2 rounds came'

"I know that there were two rounds fired from the tank," Porat said, adding she drew the same conclusion from what Hadas Dagan, the other survivor of the incident and owner of the house where they were held hostage, told her.

Porat said Dagan told her that Liel was alive until the two big explosions that occurred after the tank arrived.

“The owner of the house told me that she didn't stop screaming all those hours. I said, 'I remember. I was there for the first hour, and she didn't stop screaming.' Then he said to me, 'Yasmin, she stopped screaming when those two shots came. Then there was silence.'”

“After that very big incident, after two tanks fired, almost everybody died. At least that's what I understood from my conversation with Hadas,” she added.

Porat said that she saw part of the house on fire in the photographs after the incident and said of Liel's death, "If you ask me, I'm guessing based on what happened in other houses, she was apparently completely burnt."

Israeli fighter pilot's revelation

A pilot with the Israeli armed forces said the military implemented the Hannibal Protocol during the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.