Osama Nayef Osama Marmash, one of 39 Palestinians recently released by Israel as part of a swap deal during a four-day humanitarian pause in fighting with Hamas, spoke about the suffering of Palestinians inside Israeli prisons.

Marmash, 16, who is from Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, said he was administratively detained five months ago.

"Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons learned about the swap deal on Friday, after the release of a number of people," he told Anadolu on Sunday.

"I woke up in the morning, washed my face and read the Quran before Israeli soldiers began to wander through the prisoners' cells to call the names of those released, as my name was among them," he said.

"Since eight in the morning, we have been waiting in the cold until the Red Cross came and took us from Ofer Prison. "Every week, they (the Israeli army) came to beat us, and they took all our clothes, bed coverings and mattresses."