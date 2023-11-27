EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borell has said that without a Palestinian state, there will be "no peace or security for Israel."

Borrell is in Barcelona for the eighth ministerial forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), which began on Monday, and is being attended by representatives from around 40 nations to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and lay the groundwork for future peace.

Speaking at the forum, Borrell said: "In the history of the most serious conflicts, there is always a moment when the darkness of the situation can only lead to a horizon of peace. I am convinced that beyond the shocks and emotions, that both peoples are committed to peace."

Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares laid out a framework that he hoped all of the member states attending could agree upon.

It includes ending the bloodshed and ensuring that Gaza is handed back to the Palestinian Authority when the hostilities end.

"Hamas is more than just an organisation, it is an idea, an ideology. And you cannot kill an idea unless you can prove that you have a better one. To defeat the ideology of Hamas, Palestinians need a credible political prospect for statehood," said Borrell.

'Two-state solution'

In the opening remarks, the EU, Saudi and Jordanian foreign ministers all argued the need for a two-state solution.

"We must endeavour to overcome the current crisis and move towards a credible and serious plan for peace. There is no sustainable alternative to reviving the two-state solution," said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League.