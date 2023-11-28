WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan court rules 'open and public trial' of Imran Khan on jail premises
Khan has been charged with leaking state secrets, which legal experts say carry a possible death sentence in the event of conviction.
Pakistan court rules 'open and public trial' of Imran Khan on jail premises
A Pakistani court had last week declared Khan's trial while he was in jail illegal. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 28, 2023

A Pakistan court has ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's trial to be open to public and media, and to be conducted on jail premises, Khan's lawyer said on Tuesday.

The verdict came after the former prime minister was not produced in an open court trial on Monday because the government said there had been threats to his life.

The trial is said to begin on Friday, December 1.

Islamabad High Court had last week declared Khan's trial while he was in jail illegal, and ordered to restart it in an open court. He was charged with leaking state secrets.

The ruling by the Islamabad High Court had come on a petition filed by Khan, who demanded an open trial. The court's decision came about a month after Khan was indicated for allegedly revealing a secret document.

Recommended

Legal experts say the charges he faces carry a possible death sentence in the event of a conviction.

Khan's close aide, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was deputy in his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, is a co-defendant in the case. Both men have denied the charges them during the trial.

The case is related to Khan's comments about and waving of a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally after his ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament in 2022. He and Qureshi are accused of communicating information in the classified letter to unauthorised people for political gain.

The document — dubbed Cipher — has not been made public by either the government or Khan's lawyers but was apparently diplomatic correspondence between the Pakistani ambassador to Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Khan claimed the document was proof that his ouster was a US conspiracy, allegedly executed by the military and his political opponents, including his successor Shehbaz Sharif. Washington, Pakistan's military and Sharif have denied the claim.

RelatedExplainer: What are the allegations against Pakistan’s Imran Khan?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan