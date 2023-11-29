WORLD
In pictures: Palestinians reunite with their loved ones freed from Israeli captivity
Emotional scenes in occupied West Bank as Israel frees 15 Palestinian women and 15 children owing to Hamas resistance group's swap deal with Israel.
Palestinian woman Manal Dudeen hugs her daughter after disembarking a Red Cross bus transporting those freed from Israeli jails, during a welcome ceremony in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on November 28, 2023.       / Photo: AFP
November 29, 2023

Palestinian families have welcomed their relatives freed from notorious Israel jails in exchange for Israeli captives in besieged Gaza.

Israel released 30 Palestinians on Tuesday under a truce deal with Hamas resistance group. They include 15 minors and 15 women, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

Here are the heartwarming moments of Palestinian families embracing their loved ones.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
