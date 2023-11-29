November 29, 2023
Palestinian families have welcomed their relatives freed from notorious Israel jails in exchange for Israeli captives in besieged Gaza.
Israel released 30 Palestinians on Tuesday under a truce deal with Hamas resistance group. They include 15 minors and 15 women, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
Here are the heartwarming moments of Palestinian families embracing their loved ones.
