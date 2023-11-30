WORLD
In pictures: Palestinians walk free from Israeli jails and torture units
Israel frees 30 more Palestinian women and minors from its dungeons due to swap deal with Hamas resistance group. Here are some scenes from the joyous reunion.
A newly released Palestinian hugs a relative during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinians from Israeli jails. / Photo: AFP
November 30, 2023

Palestinian families have welcomed newly released Palestinians from Israeli jails as the ceasefire nears its end in besieged Gaza.

Israel freed 30 more Palestinian women and minors early on Thursday as resistance group Hamas released 10 Israeli captives and four Thai nationals — who had arrived in Egypt on the same day.

Here is how the families warmly welcomed their loved ones:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
