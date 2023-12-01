Meta has filed a lawsuit arguing that US regulators planning to change the terms of a 2020 privacy settlement are overstepping their authority and should be stopped.

The Silicon Valley tech giant, known as Facebook when the $5 billion settlement was made, said late Wednesday that aspects of the Federal Trade Commission's very structure violate the US Constitution, making its proceeding against Meta unlawful.

Meta contended in a filing to a federal court in the US capital that the situation amounted to it being "subjected to an illegitimate proceeding led by an illegitimate decision maker."

The FTC in-house actions make it both prosecutor and judge, denying Meta due process under the law and usurping the power of the courts, the company argued in its filing.

In May the agency proposed changes to its 2020 privacy order with Facebook, accusing the company of failing to live up to the terms.

"Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises," FTC's bureau of consumer protection director Samuel Levine said in a release at the time. "Facebook needs to answer for its failures."