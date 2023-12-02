The military leaders of Burkina Faso and Niger have said they will quit the G5 Sahel force in Africa's Sahel area.

Leaders of the five countries agreed to deploy a joint anti-terror task force backed by France in 2017, but the military rulers of Burkina, Niger and Mali have all accused Paris of having an outsize role after years of French deployments on their territories.

Burkina and Niger "have decided in full sovereignty to quit all instances of the G5 Sahel, including the joint force" as of November 29, the two countries said in a statement.