Tuesday, December 5, 2023

1724 GMT — There will be no negotiations or exchange of detainees until Israel's aggression against Gaza stops, Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a press conference.

"We hold (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu fully responsible for the lives of the Israeli hostages and for obstructing the completion of the exchange deal", he added.

2035 GMT — UK's Sunak tells Netanyahu in call of disappointment at new fighting in Gaza

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed his disappointment about the breakdown of the pause in fighting in besieged Gaza in a call with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his office said in a readout.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon. He expressed disappointment about the breakdown of the pause in fighting in Gaza, which had allowed hostages to be released," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The leaders discussed urgent efforts to ensure all remaining hostages are safely freed and to allow any remaining British nationals in Gaza to leave."

Sunak's spokesperson said the British prime minister stressed the need for Israel to take greater care to protect civilians in besieged Gaza and for humanitarian aid to be allowed to enter the Palestinian enclave.

1839 GMT — US to impose visa bans on those tied in occupied West Bank violence

The US State Department is preparing to impose visa bans against those who have committed violence in the occupied West Bank.

"Today, the State Department is implementing a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals believed to have been involved in undermining peace, security, or stability in the West Bank, including through committing acts of violence or taking other actions that unduly restrict civilians’ access to essential services and basic necessities," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken added that immediate family members of those who are sanctioned may be subject to the restrictions.

1808 GMT — There are no UN-designated safe zones in Gaza: UN

"Let's be clear. There are no UN-designated safe zones in Gaza. All my senior colleagues have been very clear, including the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) saying there are no safe places in Gaza," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

His remarks came one day after a US State Department spokesman said, "People should go to the UN-designated sites where - that are on Israeli lists as deconfliction zones that should not be the target of military campaigns."

"They are shelters that fly the UN flag that are sheltering, thousands and thousands and thousands of people, men, women and children who are trying to stay alive and get some food or get some water," said Dujarric. "We have seen since the beginning of this conflict, that those places that fly the UN flag are not safe either.”

1712 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses grim 16,000 mark

Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks mounts to 16,248 since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza.

The death toll includes 7,112 children, 4,885 women, Gaza's health officials said.

At least 43,616 people have been injured and at least 7,600 people are missing, it said.

1651 GMT — 7,800 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails: NGO

The detainees include 33 women, 166 children, and 2,873 people held without trial or charge under Israel’s notorious policy of administrative detention, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

"Israeli forces detained 3,580 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7,” the NGO said.

1646 GMT — Israel revises number of Gaza hostages to 138

Israel now counts 138 hostages held by Hamas, authorities said, after adding to the list one person previously considered missing since October 7.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office provided the updated number but gave no details concerning the 138th confirmed hostage or how Israeli authorities were able to verify their status.

Previously, Israeli officials had said 137 hostages were still inside the Gaza and included 20 women and two children.

1633 GMT — France condemns attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank

"France strongly condemns the attacks by groups of settlers in the West Bank on Palestinians, particularly the attack in Qarawat Bani Hassan on Sunday, in the presence of the Israeli armed forces, during which a Palestinian was killed," a French Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry urged Israel to take the necessary measures to stop the attacks and to protect civilian populations.

"The international community has a role to play in stopping this violence, which undermines prospects for peace," the ministry added.

1630 GMT —Forces encircling Khan Younis:Israeli army

Israeli forces are surrounding the city of Khan Younis in the south of Gaza as the war moves into a new phase following the 7-day pause to allow a return of some hostages, Israel's top military commander said.

"Sixty days after the war began, our forces are now encircling the Khan Younis area in southern Gaza" said Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, chief of the General Staff.

"We have secured many Hamas strongholds in northern Gaza, and now we are operating against its strongholds in the south," he said.

1627 GMT — Gulf summit calls for pursuing mediation efforts for Gaza ceasefire

"We will continue to make efforts to restore the truce and release hostages and prisoners," Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a press conference following the conclusion of the GCC summit in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s Foreign Minister, said participants in the GCC summit underlined the importance of “continuing mediation to reach a durable and sustained cease-fire and opening crossings and safe corridors for the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid and the essential necessities to Gaza’s population.”

They also unanimously agreed on the necessity of “launching a political process that leads to a lasting, comprehensive, and just peace for the Palestinian people with their legitimate rights based on international legitimacy resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he added.

1550 GMT — Hamas claims it killed 10 Israeli soldiers in southern Gaza

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, said it killed 10 Israeli soldiers in southern Gaza.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said the soldiers were killed by its fighters at "point-blank range" in eastern Khan Younis.

The group said fighters also struck three Israeli tanks, two personnel carriers and three military bulldozers with anti-armour shells east and north of Khan Younis.

1427 GMT — Paramedic injured in Israeli artillery shelling in central Gaza

"Israeli tank artillery targets the vicinity area of two PRCS ambulances, while injured persons and martyrs were being transported," the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on X.

The attack took place in the Im Al Thuheir area, south of Deir Al Balah city.

"One paramedic was lightly injured and the ambulances were damaged,” it added.

1420 GMT — Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldier: Lebanese army

A Lebanese soldier was killed by Israeli fire near the country's southern border and 3 others were injured, Lebanon's army said, the first such death since cross-border hostilities began in October.

"An army military position in the... Adaysseh area was bombarded by the Israeli enemy, leaving one soldier martyred and three others injured," the Lebanese army said in a statement.

1414 GMT — Eighty Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza offensive

The Israeli army said that 80 soldiers had been killed since the start of its offensive on Gaza.

After weeks of heavy bombing, Israel launched a ground offensive in the territory on October 27.

1406 GMT — 19 South Africans evacuated from Gaza

Nineteen South African nationals who had been stuck in Gaza since the start of the conflict have crossed into Egypt and are set to return home, the Foreign Ministry said.

Clayson Monyela, the ministry spokesman, wrote on X that the group safely crossed into Egypt after South African diplomats in Palestine and Egypt worked with authorities there to facilitate the process.

"Our nationals will now be coming home," he wrote.

1349 GMT — Israel hits Gaza with over 100,000 artillery shells in 39 days

“More than 100,000 artillery shells have been fired since the start of the ground manoeuvre,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

It stressed that the artillery plays a “central role” in the fighting as they “provide intense fire cover for the forces participating in the ground manoeuvre in Gaza."

The army said that its ground forces are conducting military operations in the Jabalia area in northern Gaza.

1234 GMT — Israel used US-made munitions to kill 43 civilians in Gaza: rights group

The Israeli military killed 43 Palestinians using US-made munitions in two documented air strikes in the blockaded Gaza, Amnesty International said in a report.

"A new investigation by Amnesty International has found US-made Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) were used by the Israeli military in two deadly, unlawful air strikes on homes full of civilians in occupied Gaza," the organisation said in a post on X.

"The two strikes killed a total of 43 civilians. In both cases, survivors said there had been no warning of an imminent strike," the watchdog added.

"These strikes were either direct attacks on civilians or civilian objects or indiscriminate attacks. They must be investigated as war crimes," Amnesty further said.

The organisation also called upon the US to stop arms supply to Israel.

1220 GMT — More than 15,900 Palestinians killed in Gaza

More than 15,900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the outbreak of war on October 7, the Palestinian health minister Mai Al Kaila said, adding that 250 health workers were among the dead.

More than 40,900 people in Gaza have been injured in Israeli air strikes, according to a report his ministry issued after the briefing.