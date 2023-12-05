Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met families of returned captives in an encounter that some of those present described as loud and angry.

The meeting on Tuesday came as fighting resumed in besieged Gaza following a seven-day pause that saw the return of more than 100 captives from the enclave.

The fate of 138 captives who remained behind is still open.

"I heard stories that broke my heart, I heard about the thirst and hunger, about physical and mental abuse," Netanyahu said at a news conference.

Several of the relatives who attended the meeting left bitterly critical of the government.

Dani Miran, whose son Omri was taken by Hamas along with around 240 other Israelis and foreigners, said he felt his intelligence had been insulted by the meeting and had walked out in the middle of it.

"I won't go into the details of what was discussed at the meeting, but this entire performance was ugly, insulting, messy," he told Israel's Channel 13, saying the government had made a "farce" out of the issue.

"They say, 'We've done this, we've done that.' [Hamas' Gaza leader Yahya] Sinwar is the one who returned our people, not them. It angers me that they say that they dictated things. They hadn't dictated a single move."