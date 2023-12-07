Thursday, December 7, 2023

2200 GMT — Arab and Muslim nations have called for a vote on Friday on a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding a humanitarian ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

The proposed resolution is a response to a letter UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent the council on Thursday warning of an impending "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza and urging its 15l members to deliver a humanitarian ceasefire.

The draft resolution was sponsored by the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council. Guterres is scheduled to brief members on Friday on the letter he sent under Article 99 of the UN Charter.

Surrounded by many ambassadors from Arab and Muslim nations, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, told reporters on Thursday that they all hope council members will adopt the UAE resolution.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, has not supported a ceasefire and has veto power in the Security Council. Mansour said officials from Arab and Muslim nations are meeting with US officials to press for American support.

2230 GMT — 12 Senate Democrats propose to tie US aid to Israel with compliance with law

A dozen US Senate Democrats, along with independent Senator Bernie Sanders, have come out in support of requiring that pending US military aid for Israel and other allies be used in compliance with the laws of war and international and US law.

Led by Senator Chris Van Hollen, the senators proposed their amendment in response to nearly two months of Israeli bombardment of neighbourhoods, refugee camps and other heavily populated sites across Gaza since October 7.

The proposal, outlined in a joint letter, would attach the conditions in an amendment to a supplemental aid package pushed by the Biden administration that includes $14.3 billion in wartime aid for Israel.

Israel has enjoyed strong bipartisan support from Congress for decades. The proposal to condition the upcoming wartime aid is not expected to pass either the Democratic-controlled Senate or Republican-held House. But the move signals that the rising civilian death toll in Gaza is leading to an erosion of support among some lawmakers in the US, Israel’s most important ally.

1853 GMT — OIC condemns Israel for allowing Jerusalem settler march

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Israel for allowing a provocative march by Israeli far-right extremist groups into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

The march is "part of illegal and rejected attempts aimed at impinging on the existing historical and legal status of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Al Quds, especially the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque," the organisation said in a statement.

The Jeddah-based organisation warned of the danger of the Israeli Judaization plans, including the planned construction of 1,792 settler units in the occupied East Jerusalem.

"The city of Al Quds Al Sharif, the capital of the State of Palestine, is an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967," the OIC said, reiterating rejection of any measures aimed at imposing Israeli sovereignty over the city and its holy sites.

1902 GMT — UN chief will remain in post 'until end of his mandate'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will stay in the post until his mandate expires, said his spokesman, responding to Israel's demand for Guterres' resignation after his invocation of a rarely used article of the UN Charter regarding the conflict in Gaza.

"You can expect the Secretary-General to be at work tomorrow, and until the end of his mandate," Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

He said that the UN's communication with Israeli authorities is ongoing on a daily basis, "if not round the clock," both at political and operational levels concerning humanitarian systems.

Dujarric added, "We don't always come to an agreement, but I would say that the contacts remain highly professional in that end."

1818 GMT — Israel warns Lebanon of 'Gaza-like consequences' amid tension with Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Lebanon of Gaza-like consequences if the Hezbollah group decided to engage in an all-out war against Israel.

"If Hezbollah chooses to start an all-out war, then it will be responsible for turning Beirut and South Lebanon, not far from here, into Gaza and Khan Younis," Netanyahu told a group of soldiers.

"We are determined to bring victory, and we will do it with your help," he added.

1719 GMT — US resumes drone flights over Gaza after truce suspension

The US has resumed its unarmed reconnaissance drone flights over the besieged Gaza after they were suspended during a since lapsed truce between Israel and Hamas, the Pentagon confirmed.

"In support of hostage recovery efforts, the US has resumed unarmed UAV flights over Gaza, and we continue to provide advice and assistance to support our Israelis partner as they work on their hostage recovery efforts," Pentagon spokesperson Lisa Lawrence said in a statement.

The US publicly confirmed it was conducting drone flights above Gaza on Nov. 3, saying then that they were being operated to assist efforts to free the hostages.

1705 GMT — Muslim nations contact group to hold Gaza talks in Washington DC: Türkiye

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Washington on Friday along with counterparts in a contact group of Muslim countries to discuss the situation in Gaza, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said.

The contact group was formed last month at a joint summit of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the fighting in Gaza. It includes officials from Türkiye, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Palestinian Authority and the OIC.

1641 GMT — Israeli war on Gaza to 'severely depress' Palestinian economy: IMF

"We do expect the conflict to severely depress economic activity in both the West Bank and Gaza, where even before the conflict GDP growth was set to decline over the medium term," the International Monetary Fund communications chief, Julie Kozack, told reporters.

She added that while the economies of the occupied West Bank, Gaza and Israel will be the hardest hit, "the ultimate impact will depend on the duration and intensity of the conflict."

1636 GMT — Israel's war cabinet member's son killed in Gaza: Israeli army

Israeli army has said the son of war cabinet member Gadi Eiznkot was killed in battles in northern Gaza.

A military statement said reserve soldier Meir Eiznkot was killed in a bomb explosion in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

1635 GMT — UN relief chief criticizes insufficient humanitarian efforts

"We do not have a humanitarian operation in Gaza that can be called by that name anymore,” Martin Griffiths, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said at a press conference in Geneva.

Although trucks continue to pass through the Rafah border crossing, Griffiths stressed that the current humanitarian operation in Gaza is at best "humanitarian opportunism" that is not sustainable.

He added that the negotiations are underway to open the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel to Gaza, describing the negotiations as "promising."

1632 GMT — Israel to reopen Gaza commercial crossing for aid inspections

Israel will reopen the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing with Gaza to inspect trucks loaded with humanitarian aid to the blockaded Palestinian territory, according to local media.

The Times of Israel newspaper, citing a senior official, said the move aims to facilitate the entry of aid trucks into Gaza.

While the trucks will be inspected at the terminal, they will still need to enter Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

“Israel is capable of facilitating the entry of up to 250 aid trucks each day through Egypt’s Rafah Crossing into Gaza,” said Col. Elad Goren, from Israel’s COGAT military liaison to the Palestinians.

1605 GMT — Gaza near humanitarian 'collapse,' lasting ceasefire imperative: UN migration agency

"The scale of displacement in Gaza is massive; the humanitarian conditions are deeply alarming and at the brink of collapse," said a statement by Amy Pope, head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"An immediate ceasefire is needed to deliver adequate food, water, and other essentials to save lives and alleviate the tremendous suffering of civilians," said the statement.

1605 GMT — Hezbollah: 3 members killed in clashes on Lebanon-Israel border

The group said in a statement that two fighters were killed in the town of Hermel, while a third was killed in the town of Mjadel in southern Lebanon.

At least 93 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces since Oct. 8, according to figures released by the group.

1509 GMT — Iran's Raisi condemns Gaza "genocide" at Moscow talks with Putin

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused the West of supporting "genocide" by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza, at the start of talks in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin.

As part of a burst of meetings focused on the Middle East, Putin greeted Raisi in the Kremlin a day after visiting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where he discussed oil prices and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

In televised opening remarks, Putin said it was very important to discuss the situation in the Middle East, especially in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Raisi responded via a translator: "What is happening in Palestine and Gaza is of course genocide and a crime against humanity."

1504 GMT — US seeks to 'revitalise' Palestinian Authority amid Gaza conflict

The United States is seeking to "revitalise" the Palestinian Authority amid an ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

White House envoy Philip Gordon met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and senior officials in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah to discuss the situation in Gaza.

Gordon emphasised the US administration's "commitment to support the Palestinian people and their right to security, dignity, and self-determination," the White House said in a statement.

The US envoy said Washington is committed "to the future establishment of a Palestinian state and made clear that the Palestinian people must have a hopeful political horizon.”

According to the statement, Gordon discussed with Palestinian officials the revitalization of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.

1349 GMT — Gaza has gone 'far beyond' a humanitarian crisis: medical charity MSF

The head of medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said that Gaza faces a catastrophe extending far beyond a humanitarian crisis, describing the situation in the densely populated enclave as chaotic.

"My people on the ground keep updating me on the situation, and I can tell you that it has gone far beyond the humanitarian crisis," Dr Christos Christou, international president of Doctors Without Borders, told reporters in Geneva.

"It is a humanitarian catastrophe. It is a chaotic situation, and I'm extremely worried that very soon people will be in a mode of just trying to survive, which will come with very severe consequences."

1338 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 17,000

Authorities in Gaza said the overall death toll of Palestinians has risen to 17,177 since the start of the Israeli war on the enclave.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said 350 Palestinians have been killed and 900 were injured just in the last 24 hours. Around 46,000 people have so far injured, the ministry added.

“Around 70 percent of the victims are children and women,” ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al Qudra told a press conference.

"At least 290 medics were killed, 102 ambulances destroyed and 160 health care centres targeted in the Israeli attacks, while 20 hospitals and 46 primary care centres were forced out of service," Al Qudra said.

1335 GMT —G-7 nations support more humanitarian pauses in Gaza

The Group of Seven (G-7) nations have backed more humanitarian pauses in the besieged enclave of Gaza.

In a joint statement after their virtual summit late on Wednesday, the G-7 nations said: “We are also deeply concerned with the devastating impact on the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza.”

Calling for "urgent action" to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis, the G-7 leaders said: "More effective action must also be taken to prevent the displacement of additional people and protect civilian infrastructure.”

1237 GMT — UN urges Israel to stop its 'relentless war' on Gaza hospitals

A UN expert urged an end to Israel's "unrelenting war" on the health care system in Gaza, calling it "darkest time for the right to health in our lifetimes."

On the airstrikes that hit hospitals in recent weeks, Tlaleng Mofokeng, the UN special rapporteur on the right to health, said in a statement that Israeli forces reportedly hit the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza several times this week alone.

"The practice of medicine is under attack," said Mofokeng.

"As a practicing medical doctor, I cannot fathom what my Gazan colleagues are enduring. They are working while their colleagues and loved ones are under attack. Many have been killed while treating their patients."

1214 GMT — Israeli strikes on journalists in Lebanon must be investigated as war crime: Amnesty