Thursday, December 7, 2023

1612 GMT —British Foreign Secretary David Cameron used a visit to Washington to urge politicians in the United States to approve a fresh package of military aid for Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has pleaded with Republicans for a fresh infusion of military aid for Ukraine, warning that a victory for Russia over Kiev would leave Moscow in a position to attack NATO allies and could draw US troops into a war.

"I'm not worried about the strength and unity and consensus and bravery of the Ukrainian people ... I'm worried that we're not going to do what we need to do," Cameron said.

"We've got to make sure we give them the weapons, the economic support, the moral support the diplomatic support, but crucially, that military support that can make a difference."

1654 GMT — Ukraine urges people to save energy after plant hit

Ukraine has told residents to save energy after a power plant near the frontline was hit by shelling, in the first such warning this winter.

"This afternoon, the enemy attacked one of the thermal power plants in the front-line zone," the energy ministry said, urging people to use electricity "reasonably and economically".

1615 GMT — Putin hails ties with Iran in meeting with Raisi

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised his country's relations with Iran at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, as the two discussed the Israel-Palestine war.

Since launching its assault on Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has sought to deepen its economic and political ties with Tehran, both of which have been sanctioned by the West.

"Our relations are developing very well. Please convey my best wishes to leader Khamenei," Putin told Raisi, referring to Iran's head of state.

"Thanks to his support, we have gained good momentum over the past year," Putin said.

Western countries have accused Tehran of supporting Russia's offensive in Ukraine by providing it with large quantities of drones and other weaponry.

1551 GMT — Russia claims Ukraine behind blasts at railway line in Buryatia

Russia has claimed that Ukraine was behind two blasts that took place on the Baikal-Amur railway line in the Russian Republic of Buryatia at the end of November, temporarily blocking traffic along the route.

A statement by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that a Belarusian man was detained in the Omsk region, who was found involved in the explosions on two trains moving along the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) on Nov. 29 and 30.

The suspect confessed to the blasts on the orders of Ukraine’s security service, according to the statement.

The statement said explosives were detonated while the trains were travelling through the Severomuysky Tunnel, resulting in a fire and temporarily blocking movement along the railway line.

1530 GMT — Ukraine suffering power deficit due to Russian shelling, cold weather: energy ministry

Russian shelling seriously damaged a thermal power plant in Ukraine's front-line region, adding to the deficit in electricity generation registered previously due to cold weather, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry has said.

"As a result of the shelling, equipment was seriously damaged. Two power units stopped working," the ministry said on Facebook. The name of the power plant and the region where it is located was not given.

1415 GMT — Macron hosts Hungary's Orban in bid to break Ukraine deadlock

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a bid to break the deadlock ahead of an EU summit after the Hungarian leader threatened to block further backing for Ukraine.

Macron will host Orban at the Elysee Palace for a working dinner from 1930 GMT to discuss "several subjects" on the agenda for the EU summit next week, including "various aspects of European support for Ukraine".

That includes new financial aid and starting EU membership talks with Kiev.

1410 GMT — Japan pledges $4.5B more in aid for Ukraine, including $1B in humanitarian funds

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged $4.5 billion to Ukraine, including $1 billion in humanitarian aid to help support the war-torn country's recovery effort in an online summit of leading industrial nations.

Kishida made the announcement in Tokyo while hosting his last Group of Seven summit as this year's chairperson.

The $1 billion humanitarian and recovery aid includes funding for generators and other power supplies for the Ukrainian people to survive the winter, as well as measures to clear mines planted by Russia, the Foreign Ministry said.

The remaining $3.5 billion includes funding for credit guarantees for World Bank loans to Ukraine.

1239 GMT — Kiev, US aim to move arms production to Ukraine: statement