The humanitarian support system in the besieged Gaza faces "total collapse" amid an unprecedented number of slain UN workers, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned.

There would be "devastating consequences," should the aid network fail, and if that were to happen, it "would result in a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt," Guterres said.

"I fear the consequences could be devastating for the security of the entire region," he told the Security Council ahead of an expected vote on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to end the hostilities.

"The risk of collapse of the humanitarian system is fundamentally linked with a complete lack of safety and security for our staff in Gaza, and with the nature and intensity of military operations, which are severely limiting access to people in desperate need," he added.

The UN Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is currently facilitating aid for over 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza, including over 1.2 million people who have sought shelter in the organisation's facilities.

The body has warned that the situation is nearing "a point of no return" in the coastal enclave "where the blatant disregard for international humanitarian law scars our collective conscience."