In the past two months, ever since Starbucks’ corporate office announced it would sue its union for posting a pro-Palestine statement, a strong boycott has left the company with a loss of nearly $12 billion.

According to some reports, business is particularly suffering in Morocco, and many locations in Arab countries and across the US have also seen declining sales. This indicates one thing: boycotts work.

Since 2005, the official BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanctions) Movement has run a coordinated boycott effort to help Palestine. This international group selects consumer boycott targets such as SodaStream as well as divestment targets against companies that perpetuate the occupation of Palestinian land by Israel.

For nearly two decades, BDS has been pushing this strategy as a way of cutting off the resources that fund the occupation and to exact change for liberation and freedom. Around the United States, many college campuses have passed resolutions to divest from these companies, bringing boycotts to a new, younger, more energetic generation.

Since October, campaigns urging Palestinian advocates to boycott companies such as McDonald’s, Disney, Starbucks, Coca Cola and others have gone viral around the world. In some countries, restaurants have removed Coca Cola and Pepsi products.

Elsewhere, people have cancelled their Disney+ subscriptions, and young children have been heard saying they won’t eat McDonald’s because it kills children in Gaza - and we all know how much children love Happy Meals! With each coordinated action, we have seen the results in dwindling sales and revenues.

Some boycotts have extended beyond corporations, as more people are becoming conscious of where they spend their money. In many large cities, activists have published lists of Israeli businesses to boycott, while also sharing Palestinian business to patronise.

Businesses whose owners are allies of the Palestinian cause are also receiving extra support, as they have been targeted for speaking up. In Western countries, makeup artists, content creators, and influencers have faced backlash for advocating for a ceasefire and to end the occupation.

In turn, many pro-Palestinian supporters have moved to bolster them, even if they don’t necessarily align with them on their usual content. Even I, with a modest but impactful Instagram following, have seen ten times the new followers as those unfollowing me. The message is clear- to speak with integrity is to be on the right side of history.