It’s winter in Myanmar.

But the Spring Revolution – a popular uprising involving rebel outfits, civil servants and other sections of society – shows no signs of ending in the Buddhist-majority Southeast Asian country, wedged between the two giants, China and India.

For the military regime which grabbed power in a coup in 2021, the biggest challenge comes from the resistance groups called the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which has overrun several military posts and towns near the border with China in the north and elsewhere since October 27.

But by all accounts, the ongoing conflict is different from previous uprisings against the military regime for many reasons. So far, the lightning strike codenamed Operation 1027 has also been unexpected for the junta.

Facing unexpected losses, the junta has been forced to initiate talks with the resistance groups to end the war, with China acting as the mediator.

On December 7, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing made a case for a political solution to the war between the military and the opposition led by the National Unity Government (NUG) or the government-in-exile, formed soon after the democratically-elected government was toppled early in 2021.

The military has suffered severe reverses; many outposts were captured, resulting in the surrender of thousands of soldiers and the confiscation of a colossal quantity of weapons and ammunition.

The offensive in northern Shan State by the resistance groups has spread to other regions in the country. According to an estimate, more than 300 junta bases and 20 towns have been seized so far in three states and two regions since the operation began in northern Shan State.

The military has retaliated with aerial strikes on the civilian populace, forcing more than half-a-million people to flee their homes, according to the UN’s estimates. Many have taken shelter in India and Thailand.

A history of conflicts

Myanmar has been rocked by conflicts almost continuously since it gained independence from colonial rule in 1948.

Many regions in the country inhabited by ethnic minorities such as Kachin, Karen, Shan, and Chin State had raised the banner of revolt with demands ranging from secession to autonomy.

Hopes for normalcy were generated over the past decade when the quasi-civilian governments introduced reforms. But all hopes were dashed when the military staged the coup in 2021 and launched a brutal purge of its opponents.

The takeover, however, galvanised protests on an unprecedented scale across the country, with the demand for restoration of the democratically-elected government and establishment of a federal democratic polity.

A large section of civil servants has been engaged with the civil disobedience movement soon after the coup. Other people have been involved with the revolution in different capacities in non-combat roles, either as sympathisers, collaborators, fund-raisers, etc.

New combat groups called the People’s Defense Forces (PDF) and Local Defense Forces (LDF) were formed, in addition to the older and bigger ethnic rebel outfits – called ethnic armed organisations (EAO) – such as the Kachin Independence Army.

In many recent operations, the PDFs and EAOs have joined hands for the combined assault against the military.