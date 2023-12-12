The Yemeni Houthi group claimed responsibility for attacking a Norwegian-flagged oil tanker off Yemen that it said was heading to Israel.

"The navy forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a qualitative military operation against the STRINDA ship of Norway which was loaded with fuel and heading towards the Israeli entity," Yahya Saree, spokesman of the Houthi group, said in a statement.

He added that the operation was carried out with "an appropriate navy cruise missile" in the Red Sea, adding that the ship refused to listen to the warnings.

The Houthi spokesman also said that in the past two days, several ships responded to the Houthi warnings contrary to the Norwegian ship.

'Operations in support of Gaza'