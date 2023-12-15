Pro-Israel lobbying groups trying to buy influence in the US are failing to meet their goals, according to a well-known academic and author who had famously condemned Israel's long history of "disproportionate harm" on Gaza's civilian population.

"There are a lot of people upset about the strong and unqualified level of military support and security support that the US government and the Biden administration are providing to Israel," says Prof. Douglas Rossinow, who is currently authoring Promised Land: The Worlds of American Zionism 1942-2022.

Prof Rossinow teaches Ethnic, Gender, Historical, and Philosophical Studies at Metropolitan University in Minnesota and has documented the role played by the lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which he says was "formed to spin positive PR after Israeli atrocities".

In 2014, Rossinow had signed an open letter to then-President Barack Obama highlighting "the disproportionate harm that the Israeli military, which the United States has armed and supported for decades, is inflicting on the population of Gaza".

He says that Israel's punishing military campaign in Gaza, backed by the US, has entered its third month, and public support for it is diminishing in the US, especially among younger Democratic party voters and their senators. Younger and progressive Democrats are pressing for a ceasefire, which President Biden continues to ignore.

Related Republican-led US House votes to open Biden impeachment inquiry

"Among the younger voters, the criticism of Israel is far greater than any other generation. You can see it online and offline," Prof Rossinow tells TRT World.

Support for Biden among Muslim Americans is also declining, with about two-thirds of Arab and Muslim Democrats in Michigan, a crucial battleground state, considering voting to replace Biden.

This is bad news for Biden, who is seeking re-election next year. His potential Republican rival, Donald Trump, has 50 percent support to Biden's 40 percent.

According to a recent survey, barely 48 percent of Gen Z and millennials believe the US should publicly voice support of Israel, compared to 63 percent of Gen Xers, 83 percent of baby boomers and 86 percent of members of the Silent Generation.

"It may be a gradual erosion of Biden's position and (in) support for Israel among younger voters and within the Democratic Party. This has been a gradual process for many years, with the strongest support for Israel shifting from the Democrats to the Republicans," the academic says.

"It may be hard for them [the Democratic party] to change the public perception that this is Biden's war, not just Israel's war."

Dissenting voices

Rashida Tlaib, the lone Palestinian voice in the US Senate, is a vocal critic of US policy regarding Israel's ongoing military aggression in Gaza, which has left more than 18,000 people dead, most of them children and women.

She has expressed disapproval of Biden's failure to secure a ceasefire and his reluctance to pressure Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu to cease his campaign.

Tlaib's political activism has garnered criticism from the political establishment, particularly those aligned with Israeli circles. This includes a reprimand for using the pro-Palestinian slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a chant deemed anti-Semitic by Israel and its Western supporters.

In recent weeks, reports have surfaced of at least two Democratic Senate candidates being urged to run against Tlaib by pro-Israeli lobbyists, AIPAC.