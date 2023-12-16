WORLD
3 MIN READ
Madagascar president set to begin new term amid opposition boycott
Andry Rajoelina, secured 62.9 percent of the vote, based on preliminary results from a turnout of just 43.1 percent, as reported by the election commission.
Madagascar president set to begin new term amid opposition boycott
Representatives from other African nations will be at Madagascar's biggest stadium for the inauguration. / Photo: AP Archive
December 16, 2023

President Andry Rajoelina will be sworn in for a new term as Madagascar's leader amidst an opposition boycott and international concerns over the island's future.

Representatives from other African nations will be at Madagascar's biggest stadium for the inauguration on Saturday.

But two former presidents, Marc Ravalomanana and Hery Rajaonarimampianina, who attended the swearing-in for Rajoelina in 2018 are staying away this time.

They are part of an opposition coalition that held near-daily protests for weeks before the November 16 vote to condemn what they called a "constitutional coup d'etat" by the president to stay in office.

Demonstrations have been banned in Antananarivo since Tuesday.

RelatedRajoelina confirmed winner of Madagascar presidential election

'Irregularities in electoral process'

After the election, ambassadors from the European Union, United States and other major donor countries expressed concern at "tensions and incidents" that marked the campaign.

The US State Department said that "domestic and international election observers, noted irregularities in the electoral process."

Western nations said in a joint statement that Rajoelina must "take steps to restore confidence conducive to dialogue" and carry out legal and electoral reforms ahead of future votes.

Rajoelina became president for the first time, without an election, in 2009 after Ravalomanana was ousted in a military mutiny.

Recommended

The president is to set out his priorities in a speech at the inauguration.

RelatedMadagascar president survives assassination attempt

Struggling economy

The economy is in crisis and Rajoelina has said he will devote his new term to boosting the livelihoods in what is one of the world's poorest countries, despite its natural wealth.

The resource-rich island country is the world's biggest producer of vanilla but a price fall amid sluggish demand in recent years has hit the industry and Madagascar's balance of payments.

About 75 percent of the population of 29 million live below the poverty level.

The president has visited poor parts of the capital in recent days handing out solar lamps in areas which have no electricity.

His party has condemned the opposition as "irresponsible" though Rajoelina has said he will work with "constructive" elements.

Some opposition activists have faced criminal charges for taking part in the demonstrations before the election that were often broken up with tear gas.

Ahead of the inauguration, Rina Randriamasinoro, secretary general of the TIM opposition party was jailed for two years for taking part in a banned demonstration.

RelatedMadagascar is hit by the world’s first climate change famine
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking