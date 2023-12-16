Artificial rain has been used for the first time in Pakistan in a bid to combat hazardous levels of smog in the megacity of Lahore.

In the first experiment of its kind in the country, planes equipped with cloud seeding equipment flew over 10 areas of the city on Saturday, often ranked one of the worst places globally for air pollution.

The "gift" was provided by the United Arab Emirates, caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, said.

"Teams from the UAE, along with two planes, arrived here about 10 to 12 days ago. They used 48 flares to create the rain," he told media.

He said the team would know by Saturday night what effect the "artificial rain" had.

The UAE has increasingly using cloud seeding, sometimes referred to as artificial rain or blueskying, to create rain in the arid expanse of the country.

The weather modification involves releasing common salt — or a mixture of different salts — into clouds. The crystals encourage condensation to form as rain.

It has been deployed in dozens of countries, including the United States, China and India.

Even very modest rain is effective in bringing down pollution, experts say.