United Nations climate negotiators directed the world to transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels in a move the talks chief called historic, despite critics' worries about loopholes.

Within minutes of opening Wednesday’s session, COP28 President Sultan al Jaber gaveled approval of the central document – the global stocktake that says how far off-track the world is from its climate-fighting goals and how it is going to get back on track – without asking for comments. Delegates stood and hugged each other.

“It is a plan that is led by the science,’’ Al Jaber said. “It is an enhanced, balanced but make no mistake, a historic package to accelerate climate action. It is the UAE consensus.”

“We have language on fossil fuel In our final agreement for the first time ever,” Al Jaber, CEO of the UAE’s oil company.

The new deal had been floated early Wednesday after a global rallying cry –– stronger than proposed days earlier, but with loopholes that upset critics.

The deal doesn’t go so far as to seek a “phase-out” of fossil fuels, which more than 100 nations had pleaded for. Instead, it calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade.”

That transition would be in a way that gets the world to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050 and follows the dictates of climate science. It projects a world peaking its ever-growing carbon pollution by the year 2025 to reach its agreed-upon threshold but gives wiggle room to individual nations like China to peak later.

“The world is burning, we need to act now,” said Ireland Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.