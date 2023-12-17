Sunday, December 17, 2023

Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has killed 90 Palestinians, Health Ministry spokesman in Gaza told Reuters.

Earlier, Palestinian media reported at least 47 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes targeting houses in the town of Jabalia and the Deir al Balah refugee camp in Gaza.

“35 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured on Sunday during an Israeli bombing of a house in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza,” Palestine's official news agency Wafa reported.

At least 90 others were wounded and many others are still under the rubble, local sources said.

1817 GMT — Israel 'refuses' to withdraw from Gaza, hinders truce efforts

Two Egyptian security sources have said that Israel and Hamas are both open to a renewed ceasefire and hostage release, although disagreements remain on how it would be implemented.

Hamas is insisting on setting the list of hostages to be released unilaterally, and demanding that Israeli forces withdraw behind pre-determined lines, the sources told Reuters.

While Israel agreed on Hamas setting the list, the sources said it had asked for a timeline and to see the list in order to set the time and duration of the ceasefire.

Israel refuses to withdraw, the sources added.

1817 GMT — Another Israeli soldier killed in Gaza: military says

One Israeli soldier has been killed in clashes with Palestinian fighters in Gaza, the military confirmed, adding that another was seriously injured.

A military statement said a soldier from the 401st Brigade’s 46th Armored Battalion was killed north of the Palestinian territory.

It raised the Israeli army death toll in the ongoing conflict since October 7 to over 450.

1801 GMT — Another Hezbollah militant killed in clashes on Lebanon’s border with Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said one of its militants was killed in clashes near Lebanon’s border with Israel.

The group, however, did not give any details about the circumstances leading to its militant's death.

Tension has flared along the Lebanese-Israeli border amid intermittent exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

1712 GMT — Israeli soldier injured in occupied West Bank knife attack amid tension

An Israeli reserve soldier has been lightly injured in a suspected stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, according to Israeli media.

The soldier was stabbed in the back near the Rantis checkpoint and was transported to hospital for medical attention, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The suspected attacker was arrested after a manhunt, the army confirmed in a statement.

Tension has been growing across the occupied West Bank amid almost daily Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns.

1630 GMT — Israel questions Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa preacher amid incitement charges

Israeli authorities have summoned the preacher of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, for questioning on incitement charges, according to his defence lawyer.

“Sabri was questioned on accusations of incitement at the Moscovia Detention Center in Jerusalem,” Hamza Qutina said in statements cited by Palestinian official Wafa news agency.

Israeli intelligence agents raided Sabri’s home on December 4 and slapped him with a travel ban.

1623 GMT — Türkiye calls on US to use influence over Israel to stop attacks on Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on the US to use its influence over Israel to stop the attacks on Palestine's besieged Gaza during his talks with his American counterpart Antony Blinken.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan on Sunday discussed regional and global issues as well as Ankara-Washington relations with Blinken over the phone.

During discussions about the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Fidan pointed out that the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank is deteriorating and urged the US to exert pressure on Israel to halt the attacks.

1512 GMT — Phones and internet partially restored in Gaza: telecom firm

Gaza's main telecoms company has said that mobile and internet services were gradually been restored in the centre and south of the besieged Palestinian territory, after the latest service disruption.

"We would like to announce the gradual restoration of telecom services... our field teams were able to reach and repair the main damaged site after numerous attempts in the past days", PalTel said after announcing communications were cut on Thursday.

1441 GMT —Israeli fire kills 505 Palestinians in occupied West Bank in 2023

At least 505 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank this year, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement on Sunday said that 111 children were among the victims.

Last year, the Palestinian death toll from Israeli army fire reached 224 people, according to Palestinian figures.

The Health Ministry said 297 Palestinians lost their lives in the West Bank since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.

1435 GMT — UN reports 'disturbing' mass detentions of Palestinians in Gaza

The UN human rights office said it had received "disturbing reports" from northern Gaza of mass detentions and ill-treatment of Palestinians by Israeli forces.

“Most were rounded up as they were attempting to move south or were taken during operations conducted on their homes, hospitals, schools and other places of refuge," the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement.

According to reports obtained by the UN office, "children as young as 12 and persons as old as 70 are among those detained" by the Israeli army.

Most of the detainees were subjected to torture and ill-treatment, the reports also noted.

1345 GMT — Israel plans to build anti-tunnel wall on Egypt-Gaza border: report

Israel is planning to build an underground anti-tunnel wall near the border between Gaza and Egypt, according to local media.

The wall is planned to be built on the Philadelphia Axis following the end of the current war on Gaza, Army Radio reported.

According to the broadcaster, an Israeli delegation had traveled to Egypt for talks on the construction of the wall.

“The Egyptians understand Israel’s security need for this,” the radio said, citing an Israeli security official. There was no immediate comment from Egypt on the Israeli report.

1318 GMT — French foreign minister reiterates support for Israel despite killing of ministry staffer in southern Gaza

Despite the killing of a Foreign Ministry staffer in southern Gaza a day earlier, France's top diplomat on Sunday reiterated the country’s support for Israel.

"I have come here also to recall the importance of a new humanitarian truce... and a truce that should lead us to a humanitarian cease-fire," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told a joint news conference with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen during a two-day visit to the Middle East.

A French Foreign Ministry employee succumbed to injuries from an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in southern Gaza, said the ministry late Saturday.

1241 GMT — Israeli opposition leader calls for fresh elections during Gaza conflict

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called for fresh elections amid the ongoing attacks on Gaza.

“[Benjamin] Netanyahu cannot continue as prime minister,” Lapid told Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper. “Elections can be held during the war.”

This was the first time for an Israeli opposition leader to call for holding fresh elections during the attacks in the besieged enclave.

1203 GMT — Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time

The Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza has opened for the first time for aid trucks since the outbreak of the war, a spokesperson from the Israeli prime minister's office said.

The crossing had been closed to aid trucks since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

Israel agreed to reopen the crossing to aid trucks last week.

