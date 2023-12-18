A trial in Hong Kong of a pro-democracy tycoon, Jimmy Lai, "undermines confidence" in the Chinese territory's rule of law and investor attractiveness, the EU has said.

"The European Union deplores the charges brought against him and journalists from Apple Daily and is monitoring the trial closely," a spokesperson for the EU's top foreign policy official Josep Borrell said.

Millionaire Lai founded Apple Daily, a publication now closed that criticised Beijing and supported the huge pro-democracy movement that roiled Hong Kong in 2019.

A trial against him on charges of "collusion" with foreign forces began in Hong Kong on Monday.

"The trial brought against him undermines confidence in the rule of law in Hong Kong and is detrimental to the city's attractiveness and its position as an international business hub," said Borrell's spokesman, Peter Stano.