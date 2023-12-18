TÜRKİYE
Türkiye works for immediate cessation of Israeli brutality in Gaza: Erdogan
Speaking at a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary's capital Budapest, Turkish President Erdogan says Türkiye has been exerting intensive diplomatic efforts for an urgent ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza.
 Türkiye is working for the immediate cessation of "Israeli brutality" in Gaza, Erdogan added. / Photo: AA Archive
December 18, 2023

The international community has a primary responsibility to send a clear message to Israel and put an end to the ongoing "massacre" in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary's capital Budapest on Monday, Erdogan said that since the beginning, Türkiye has been exerting intensive diplomatic efforts for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and to prevent the spread of conflict.

Türkiye is working for the immediate cessation of "Israeli brutality" in Gaza, he added.

Israel's air and ground attacks on Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas have killed at least 19,453 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The war has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

Bilateral relations

Türkiye and Hungary have elevated their bilateral relations from a strategic partnership to an enhanced strategic partnership, Erdogan said.

"With the joint political declaration signed with Orban, we have elevated our bilateral relations from a strategic partnership to an enhanced strategic partnership.”

“In the first 11 months of the current year, our trade volume with Hungary has surpassed that of the previous year and is nearing $4 billion,” said Erdogan, adding that the goal is to increase bilateral trade to $6 billion.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also met his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak in Hungary’s capital Budapest, the Turkish Presidency said.

"The meeting addressed developments related to Türkiye-Hungary bilateral relations, global and regional issues, and Israel's attacks on Gaza," the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement on X.

Türkiye continues its efforts to contribute to global peace with the aim of ensuring tranquillity in all conflict regions, Erdogan said during the meeting.

He emphasised the need to end Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories for the preservation of regional, global peace, human rights, and international law, the Turkish Communications Directorate added.

President Erdogan also stated his belief that the relationship between Türkiye and Hungary will deepen further following the visit to Budapest, the statement added.

RelatedPresident Erdogan heads to Hungary for bilateral talks

'War and violence are no solutions'

Both leaders discussed recent issues, including Türkiye-EU relations and developments in Ukraine and Gaza, Erdogan said.

“I am pleased with Hungary, which will assume the EU presidency in the second half of 2024, strongly emphasising its support for our full membership to the EU.”

Türkiye and Hungary agree that war and violence are no solutions in Palestine and Ukraine, Erdogan added.

Referring to the Istanbul peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in 2022, Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to revive the Istanbul process if there is a request from the sides.

SOURCE:AA
